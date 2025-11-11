Meet Honey Bee, Our Rescued Blind Cat Who Loves Hiking With Us

Honey Bee is our amazing blind cat that loves to go hiking with us! We adopted her from Animals Fiji, but she now lives in Seattle with her 2 humans and 4 other cats.
When we go hiking, we take her on our shoulders or with a leash. People say they love dogs because you can take them hiking, but Honey Bee loves hiking, too!
At the bottom, there’s a video of a hike we went on to Mason Lake, in the mountains outside of Seattle.
More info: Facebook | YouTube | animalsfiji.org
She loves to ride on shoulders and we would take her on long walks
Honey Bee likes listening to water sounds when we go on outdoor adventures
Her good sense of edges and drop-offs means that she can get close without falling in.
Hiking goes a bit slower with Honey Bee because there are so many smells and sounds everywhere
She has regular water and snack breaks, just like us
When you Bee-lieve in yourself, you can climb any mountain
At Barclay lake
Thoroughly examining the shore at Seward Park
Video from the hike:
