Meet Honey Bee, Our Rescued Blind Cat Who Loves Hiking With Us

by

Honey Bee is our amazing blind cat that loves to go hiking with us! We adopted her from Animals Fiji, but she now lives in Seattle with her 2 humans and 4 other cats.

When we go hiking, we take her on our shoulders or with a leash. People say they love dogs because you can take them hiking, but Honey Bee loves hiking, too!

At the bottom, there’s a video of a hike we went on to Mason Lake, in the mountains outside of Seattle.

More info: Facebook | YouTube | animalsfiji.org

People say they love dogs because you can take them hiking. Honey Bee loves hiking, too!

Meet Honey Bee, Our Rescued Blind Cat Who Loves Hiking With Us

She loves to ride on shoulders and we would take her on long walks

Meet Honey Bee, Our Rescued Blind Cat Who Loves Hiking With Us

Honey Bee likes listening to water sounds when we go on outdoor adventures

Meet Honey Bee, Our Rescued Blind Cat Who Loves Hiking With Us

Her good sense of edges and drop-offs means that she can get close without falling in.

Hiking goes a bit slower with Honey Bee because there are so many smells and sounds everywhere

Meet Honey Bee, Our Rescued Blind Cat Who Loves Hiking With Us
Meet Honey Bee, Our Rescued Blind Cat Who Loves Hiking With Us

She has regular water and snack breaks, just like us

Meet Honey Bee, Our Rescued Blind Cat Who Loves Hiking With Us

When you Bee-lieve in yourself, you can climb any mountain

Meet Honey Bee, Our Rescued Blind Cat Who Loves Hiking With Us

At Barclay lake

Meet Honey Bee, Our Rescued Blind Cat Who Loves Hiking With Us

Thoroughly examining the shore at Seward Park

Meet Honey Bee, Our Rescued Blind Cat Who Loves Hiking With Us

Video from the hike:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Nick Offerman’s X-Rated Comment During Live Broadcast Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Fresh Off the Boat
Fresh Off the Boat Season 2 Episode 9 Review: “We Done Son”
3 min read
Dec, 2, 2015
Witcher
New Updates For The Witcher Season 2 Have Been Released
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2020
90210
BH90210 Ratings Are Sky High for Summer Series
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2019
90210 3.12 “Liars” Review
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2011
Neighbor Asks Woman To Lock Her Dogs Inside As They Destroy Her “Enjoyment,” She Finally Has Enough
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.