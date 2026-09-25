‘The Rookie’ Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest?

The Rookie has been on television long enough for its ensemble to develop a financial story almost as varied as the characters themselves. Some cast members arrived after decades of network television, studio films, franchise work, music, modeling, and producing, while others earned their biggest career opportunity through the ABC procedural itself. Eight seasons of recurring employment can also transform an actor’s finances, particularly when a successful series creates salary increases, residual value, greater negotiating power, and opportunities behind the camera.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the focus is on the ten performers in the show’s current principal ensemble, which makes it possible to compare the complete core cast without reaching into minor guest roles. Public estimates vary considerably for several performers, so career longevity, established income sources, and the consistency of available figures help determine placement where ranges overlap. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the The Rookie cast members who appear to have accumulated the most wealth.
10. Deric Augustine
Deric Augustine plays Miles Penn, one of the newer officers to join the LAPD team, and his promotion to series-regular status represents an important financial step in a career that had already been developing for years. Before The Rookie, Augustine appeared in Godfather of Harlem, Swagger, Queen Sugar, Shameless, and Criminal Minds. Those roles gave him steady television experience, although they did not provide the same long-term earning security that comes with becoming a regular on an established network series.
Public estimates surrounding Augustine’s wealth remain limited, which makes a conservative range more appropriate than assigning him an inflated celebrity fortune. His income has primarily come from acting, with additional work as a writer and producer broadening his professional base. Becoming a full-time member of The Rookie can materially change that trajectory because series-regular employment provides a more dependable salary and stronger leverage for future contracts. His position at the bottom reflects the relatively early stage of his mainstream television career rather than the scale of his current opportunity.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Deric Augustine
|$100,000 – $1 million
|
|Augustine is one of the newest series regulars, so his current fortune reflects fewer years of high-level television earnings than the veteran cast members.
9. Lisseth Chavez
Lisseth Chavez plays Celina Juarez, whose development from an inexperienced rookie into a more capable officer has made her an increasingly important part of The Rookie. Chavez had already built experience across several major television franchises before joining the series. She appeared in Chicago P.D. as Vanessa Rojas and later became Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Her earlier credits also include appearances in The Fosters, Lucifer, and other network dramas.
Estimates of Chavez’s fortune vary widely online, so a relatively broad lower-million range better reflects the uncertainty surrounding her private finances. Her wealth has likely grown through years of recurring television salaries, series-regular contracts, modeling work, and increased visibility from The Rookie. Celina also gives Chavez something financially valuable that short-lived roles cannot provide: continuity. Remaining attached to a successful broadcast drama for several seasons can steadily improve episode rates and create a stronger negotiating position for whatever comes next.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Lisseth Chavez
|$500,000 – $3 million
|
|Chavez has accumulated several series-regular television credits, although publicly reported estimates of her wealth remain unusually inconsistent.
8. Mekia Cox
Mekia Cox plays Nyla Harper, the experienced detective and training officer who became an essential part of the series after joining in its second season. Cox had already spent years working across television, film, theater, music, and dance. Her credits include Once Upon a Time, Chicago Med, 90210, Almost Human, and Crazy, Stupid, Love. She also performed as a dancer in Michael Jackson’s This Is It, adding another distinctive chapter to a career that has crossed several areas of entertainment.
Cox’s public net worth estimates vary significantly, but her long professional history and multiple seasons on The Rookie support a multimillion-dollar range more comfortably than some of the lower figures circulating online. Her income has developed through acting, stage work, dance, and years of recurring or regular television employment. Nyla has become one of her longest-running roles, giving Cox a steady network salary during a period when the series itself has continued expanding internationally through streaming and syndication-style distribution.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Mekia Cox
|$1 million – $4 million
|
|Cox has worked professionally across several entertainment fields, with her lengthy run as Nyla providing one of the most stable income periods of her career.
7. Shawn Ashmore
Shawn Ashmore plays Wesley Evers, the attorney whose relationship with Angela Lopez gradually transformed him from a recurring figure into one of the show’s core characters. Ashmore entered The Rookie with something few cast members could match: years of blockbuster-franchise exposure. He became internationally recognizable as Bobby Drake, better known as Iceman, in the X-Men film franchise. His broader career includes The Following, Conviction, Frozen, and prominent video-game work including Quantum Break and Alan Wake 2.
Public estimates commonly place Ashmore’s fortune in the low millions, reflecting a career built through franchise films, television salaries, voice and performance-capture work, and producing. His position might seem surprisingly low considering the scale of the X-Men movies, but ensemble franchise participation does not automatically translate into the enormous backend wealth associated with top-billed stars. The Rookie has nevertheless given Ashmore another long-running source of television income and kept him visible well beyond the superhero franchise that first made him widely recognizable.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Shawn Ashmore
|$3 million – $5 million
|
|Ashmore combines blockbuster franchise credits with decades of television, film, and video-game work, although public estimates generally remain in the lower multimillion-dollar range.
6. Melissa O’Neil
Melissa O’Neil built an unusual entertainment career long before Lucy Chen became one of The Rookie’s most popular characters. She first became nationally famous in Canada after winning Canadian Idol as a teenager, becoming the competition’s first female winner. Her music career produced a platinum-selling recording artist before she moved toward theater and acting. O’Neil later performed in stage productions including Les Misérables and Jesus Christ Superstar, then established herself as a television lead through Dark Matter.
O’Neil’s estimated wealth benefits from having several professional income streams rather than relying entirely on one television series. Recording contracts, touring and music work, theater salaries, television acting, and video-game performances all contributed before The Rookie became her longest-running screen role. Public estimates frequently place her around the $4 million level, although the precise figure remains private. Lucy’s importance to the series also gives O’Neil substantial long-term value because years of regular episodes create a dependable salary base while increasing her recognition far beyond her earlier Canadian music career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Melissa O’Neil
|$3 million – $5 million
|
|O’Neil has earned across music, theater, television, and gaming, giving her one of the cast’s most diversified early-career financial backgrounds.
5. Alyssa Diaz
Alyssa Diaz has played Angela Lopez since The Rookie began, making her one of the series’ longest-serving performers. Her career was already well established before the procedural arrived. Diaz appeared extensively on As the World Turns, then built recurring and regular television work through Army Wives, Ray Donovan, Zoo, and Narcos: Mexico. Film work including Red Dawn added another source of earnings, but television has remained the strongest financial thread running through her career.
Diaz’s estimated net worth is generally placed in the low-to-mid multimillion-dollar range, with some public reports clustering around $5 million. Her eight-season run on The Rookie is especially important because she has been part of the principal ensemble from the beginning, giving her years of regular network salary income and the possibility of contract increases as the show became more established. Combined with two decades of earlier acting work, that longevity gives Diaz a stronger financial foundation than many performers whose public profiles may appear similarly sized.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Alyssa Diaz
|$3 million – $6 million
|
|Diaz combines more than two decades of professional acting with eight seasons of regular employment on The Rookie.
4. Richard T. Jones
Richard T. Jones plays Wade Grey, whose rise through the LAPD has made him one of the show’s most enduring authority figures. Jones arrived with decades of film and television work already behind him. He spent six seasons on Judging Amy and later appeared in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Santa Clarita Diet, and numerous other series. His film résumé includes Event Horizon, Kiss the Girls, Why Did I Get Married?, Super 8, and Godzilla.
Widely reported estimates place Jones around the mid-single-digit-million level, which aligns with a career built through more than three decades of sustained employment. His fortune reflects recurring television salaries, studio-film work, producing credits, residuals, and the financial stability created by long-running roles. The Rookie has become another major piece of that history because Jones has remained with the series since its first season. Even without the celebrity profile of the actors at the very top, few cast members can match the sheer length and consistency of his earning career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Richard T. Jones
|$4 million – $6 million
|
|Jones has accumulated wealth through more than three decades of consistent film and television employment, including several long-running series roles.
3. Eric Winter
Eric Winter became one of The Rookie’s defining personalities through Tim Bradford, but his professional career stretches back well before the series. Winter spent years working in television through Days of Our Lives, Witches of East End, The Mentalist, Brothers & Sisters, and Secrets and Lies. He also appeared in films including The Ugly Truth and began his career with significant modeling work, including major advertising campaigns, giving him an additional source of income before acting became his primary profession.
Public estimates commonly place Winter around $7 million, although that number is frequently reported as combined wealth with his wife, Roselyn Sánchez. That distinction makes a range more responsible than treating the entire figure as independently verified personal wealth. His financial base still includes decades of acting, modeling, producing, and eight seasons on a successful network series. Tim’s prominence within The Rookie also gives Winter considerable value to the franchise, making the show one of the most sustained and potentially lucrative roles of his career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Eric Winter
|$5 million – $8 million
|
|The frequently cited $7 million figure is reported as combined wealth with Roselyn Sánchez, so Winter’s individual fortune cannot be treated as precisely verified.
2. Nathan Fillion
Nathan Fillion entered The Rookie as an established television star and remains the performer most closely identified with the series. Before John Nolan, Fillion had already built an enormous fan following as Malcolm Reynolds in Firefly and its film continuation Serenity. His biggest financial breakthrough came through Castle, where eight seasons as the title character reportedly pushed his salary to around $100,000 per episode. His résumé also includes One Life to Live, extensive voice acting, video-game work, and major films, including his role as Guy Gardner in Superman.
Fillion’s estimated fortune sits around the $20 million level, supported by decades of television salaries and income streams that extend well beyond live-action acting. He has voiced characters in animation and video games, worked on major film productions, and expanded into producing. That last category is especially important on The Rookie, where he also serves as an executive producer. Long-term earnings from Castle, eight seasons leading his current series, and continued franchise work make Fillion the wealthiest actor whose fortune is primarily tied to an extensive television career in this ensemble.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Nathan Fillion
|$18 million – $25 million
|
|Fillion’s decades of leading television roles, producing work, and franchise performances have created one of the strongest earning histories in the cast.
1. Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan takes the No. 1 position after building a career that stretches far beyond her role as Bailey Nune. She first gained major mainstream recognition through Step Up, which turned her dance background into a successful film career. Dewan later appeared in Witches of East End, Superman & Lois, The Resident, and American Horror Story. She also hosted World of Dance and moved into producing through her own company, creating a broader financial portfolio than acting salaries alone would provide.
Widely circulated public estimates place Dewan’s net worth around $30 million, comfortably ahead of the rest of the current ensemble. Her wealth reflects film and television salaries, dance and hosting work, producing, endorsements, business activity, and years of accumulated assets. The Rookie is an important continuing role, but her fortune had already been built across several different parts of the entertainment industry before Bailey became part of the series. That diversification gives Dewan the strongest estimated financial position among the show’s ten current principal cast members.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jenna Dewan
|$25 million – $35 million
|
|Dewan’s diversified career across film, television, dance, hosting, and production gives her the highest widely reported estimated fortune in the current ensemble.
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