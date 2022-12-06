Are There Any Original Cast Members Left in the Chicago Med Cast?

Dick Wolf is a fixture on television. He’s the man behind the Chicago trio of shows. Chicago Med is his third installment in the Chicago franchise, and it’s a good one. We say it all the time, but medical dramas are always the best of the best. It is often difficult to go wrong with a medical drama, and the drama of Chicago Med is one that just works. The show primarily follows the lives of medical doctors in a fictional Chicago emergency room. The Chicago Med cast has undergone a shocking number of turnovers in the past few years after the main characters from the first few seasons all left. Almost no one on the cast is an original cast member in season eight – which premiered in the fall of 2022. What does this mean for the Chicago Med cast? It means it’s time for you to get excited because some of your favorite characters are coming back. Today, we’re examining which of the original Chicago Med cast members from season one are back for season 8.

Nick Gehlfuss

Doctor Will Halstead is one of the few who has been around since the beginning. He is the epitome of a fiery redhead who finds a way to get himself in trouble no matter how hard the tries to stay out of it. He simply cannot. He’s good at what he does, but he’s even better with his patients. He believes in a fine line between right and wrong, and he will do anything he can to protect his patients and those whose lives he cares about most. He’s fiercely loyal, and that is often where he finds himself in trouble.

Oliver Platt

He’s another of the OGs. He’s been working as the ER mental health specialist since the first episode. Dr. Daniel Charles has also seen his own fair share of ups and downs. He’s been stalked by a crazy patient. He remarried his ex-wife (the mother of his daughter) when she was diagnosed with cancer for a second time. She didn’t live, but they did have a good time when she was here. He reunited with his daughter, who was estranged for many years. He stood by her when she had a mental breakdown and has been there for all his patients and fellow doctors since day one.

Brian Tee

Dr. Ethan Choi was gone for a while, but he’s back and better than ever. The former military veteran has been through a lot. He was shot in the sixth season, which is why he was gone for a while. His father died in season 7, and we didn’t think he’d come back for eight, but here he is. He’s been through so much, but he’s still one of the best doctors in Chicago. His relationships have been at the forefront of the show’s timeline for many years. He’s a hot, single doctor who has so much to offer, but things never quite work out for him. He does, however, have a deep desire to become a husband and a father. Kids are something he’s wanted for a long time, and he even helped his sister – who was notorious for making poor life choices – when she took off and left her own newborn baby with him and his girlfriend. He cared for the baby but ultimately knew that the baby belonged to her mother and father. Even if that meant moving his sister into her married boyfriend’s home with his soon-to-be ex-wife and their grown kids. It was…a mess.

Marlyne Barrett

Nurse Maggie Campbell has been around since day one. She’s the nurse in charge of the ER, and no one can take her place. She’s been diagnosed with cancer, and she beat it. Maggie dealt with crazies, attacks, and losing some of her best friends. She’s been through it all, and she’s handling herself well.

S. Epatha Merkerson

Sharon Goodwin is back. She’s the woman who runs the hospital, and she does so well. She’s got a great relationship with her staff and the patients who come in. However, this is because she lives, breathes, and works this job like it is the only thing in her life. In fact, she lost her own husband because of her love for her job. He wanted her to retire back at the very beginning, and she refused. He left her – and he met someone. At one point, he even brought said a younger woman in with some health issues. She had not told her boyfriend she was dying, and she confided in his ex-wife, and it was an entire thing. It was heartbreaking, but she was strong and stood by him. She’s back to run the hospital, and she will not back down.