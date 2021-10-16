Why It’s Time For Dr. Halstead to be Written Out of Chicago Med

Since its debut in 2015, Chicago Med has become one of the most popular medical dramas on TV. The series is primarily set in the emergency department at the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Featuring an ensemble cast, Chicago Med has introduced viewers to several characters. Among them is none other than the rebellious attending physical, Dr. Will Halstead. Portrayed by Nick Gehlfuss, Dr. Halstead is the kind of doctor who isn’t afraid to bend the rules in order to get what he wants. However, after years of watching him disregard almost every protocol in the hospital, it seems like his storyline is getting a little tired. Could it be time for the show to part ways with the infamous doctor? Here’s why it’s time for Chicago Med to get rid of Dr. Halstead.
1. Some Of His Antics Are Becoming Too Unbelievable
During his entire time on the show, Dr. Halstead has always been the type to push boundaries. However, in the last couple of seasons, some of the things he’s done have seemed a little over the top – even for him. For someone who loves his job so much, Dr. Halstead always seems to be more than willing to risk losing it. This was especially evident during season six when he put his entire drug trial at risk to help Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto). On top of that, his relationship with Dr. Asher was also incredibly questionable. The fact that he knew she was using drugs while treating patients and was still hesitant to speak up is something that definitely had a lot of viewers looking at him sideways.
2. His Storyline Has Run Its Course
If we’re being honest, Dr. Halstead should’ve probably been banned from the entire community after season one. Yet here we are, still watching him find new ways to break rules. At the end of season six, Dr. Halstead’s trial had crashed and burned and he was fired from his job at the hospital. Many thought that this meant the end of the road for his character. After all, what use would he have on the show if he no longer works at the hospital where it takes place? Surprisingly, however, it was Dr. Manning who was written out of the show and Dr. Halstead somehow managed to weasel his way back into a job at the hospital. However, his season seven storyline as Sharon Goodwin’s ‘spy’ seems a little ridiculous. It’s almost as if writers have run out of ideas for his character but want to keep him around anyway.
3. He Has Become Too Unlikeable
Good characters are similar to real people in the sense that they are never entirely bad or entirely good. This duality is what makes them relatable. While it’s true that Dr. Halstead isn’t a bad person, the show hasn’t done the best job of creating a balance between him doing questionable things and having redeeming qualities. For the most part, you’ll probably find yourself rolling your eyes at everything he does, so when things don’t go Dr. Halstead’s way, it’s hard to feel bad for him. After a while, this can get a little annoying. In fact, there is an entire Reddit thread dedicated to how annoying Dr. Halstead is, and lots of the posts raise some really good points.
4. He Brings Out The Worst In Other Characters
It’s one thing for Dr. Halstead to do what he wants to do, but on lots of occasions he also drags other doctors in on his shenanigans. Sometimes, the other doctors don’t even know that they’ve gotten roped into his schemes. His relationship with Dr. Manning became painful to watch – even after the two had gone their separate ways. It seemed like a lot of his bad habits had rubbed off on her, and she also made some questionable decisions throughout the series.
5. His Motivations Aren’t Always Clear
Chicago Med is a fictional show, but it’s true that there are lots of things about the medical field that are biased and unfair. As a result, it’s easy to see why doctors would want to break the rules sometimes. However, Dr. Halstead’s reasons for breaking the rules aren’t always clear. Although he always expresses that everything he does is in the best interest of his patients, sometimes it seems like his behavior has more to do with his ego. Either way, his character hasn’t been fleshed out enough to give viewers a clear understanding of why he behaves the way he does. Becoming a doctor isn’t an easy thing to do, so what could possibly be going through his head every single time he risks losing his license?