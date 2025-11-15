Hey Pandas, What Do You Do When You Can’t Sleep? (Closed)

I’ve had trouble with anxiety in the past, which makes it really difficult to sleep. Basically, if I don’t sleep right away, I get worried about not sleeping, and that makes my stomach hurt, which makes me more worried… you get the idea. It still happens sometimes, and I have ways of getting to sleep when it does. But I’m curious, what do you do when you can’t sleep?
#1
I close my eyes, soak in the warmth of my bed, think of something I want to see happen with my favorite movie characters, then let that play out in my head. After a while my mind starts going crazy, and I see patterns and shapes, each scene fading to another. That is my brain’s way of telling me I’m tired, and then I keep letting the images play until I fall asleep.
I know it’s a little bit strange LOL, but it works every time.
#2
Listening to music or podcasts helps a lot if you can’t fall asleep naturally.
#3
my ADHD meds typically make me struggle with sleep, so i usually would listen to music or get some warm milk. if you’re struggling with insomnia i highly suggest listening to calming music on youtube!
#4
I go through the same thing at night and have found some ways to help. Iread comics in the night when I can’t fall asleep. Also I count to 100 and back down until I fall asleep. I hope this helps
#5
I read
#6
Listen to calming music, or my comfort songs, and if I don’t fall asleep by just laying there, I pick up a book and start reading.
Side note: something that you shouldn’t do is look at a screen before you sleep, because it takes a lot longer to fall asleep.
