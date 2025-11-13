The Very First Animal Friends For My Son

by

Everything looks so far that I am going to be in a month dad for the first time. That’s a look into the future. If I look into the past, I see little me loving to draw things. Now it has been a while since I drew anything at all.

I read that babies can only see black and white colors in the first weeks. So I started, after years of absence to draw again, to make my son his first friends (which will be used to create a mobile he can look at it).

Although I wanna warm up a bit because grown-up me, still loves drawing and I would love to pass on this passion.

The very first new friend and the first time I mixed ink and graphite

The Very First Animal Friends For My Son

He should have friends from all over the world so this probably has the longest journey

The Very First Animal Friends For My Son

And because he should value inner beauty

The Very First Animal Friends For My Son

Little me loved big cats so a snow leopard as well

The Very First Animal Friends For My Son

And a small challenge to get back on the Zebra

The Very First Animal Friends For My Son

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Husband Shares Painful Story About A Vacation That Exposed Cracks In His 20+ Year Marriage
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
My Explorative Photography Project About Post-Soviet Youth In Vilnius, Lithuania
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Japanese Couple Captures Every Time Their Cats Watch Them Eat
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Photographed Abandoned Cities Of Chernobyl & Pripyat
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
My Purse Had A Stain And I Decided To Paint On It
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
We Photographed A Magical Underground World Carved Out By Water
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.