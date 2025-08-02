29 Heartfelt Photos Of Irish Traveller Kids Growing Up With Animals

by

Children and animals often share a natural bond, and photographer Michele Zousmer captures that connection in a powerful way. In this series, she turns her lens toward Irish Traveller kids, showing tender moments between them and the animals they grow up with.

These photos offer a glimpse into a world that’s rarely seen. With honesty and care, Zousmer highlights the strength, innocence, and deep relationships that shape childhood in Traveller communities, especially through the eyes of their youngest members and the creatures they love.

More info: Instagram | michelezousmer.com | Facebook

#1

“Cristina and her pup. Iconic Irish Traveller beauty.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#2

“Lots of dogs in Irish Traveller halting sites. Full of protection and full of love.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#3

“Unconditional love.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#4

“Dogs are everywhere. They protect and they love.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#5

“Puppy wants to see too!”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#6

“Horses are very important to Irish Traveller men. Here, a young boy gets his first horse. Loving and caring for horses starts young. “

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#7

“Playground.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#8

“Love everywhere!”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#9

“Rainy Sunday afternoon. Irish Traveller children.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#10

“Boys learn to take care of horses at a very young age. A special bond. Teaching responsibility and love.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#11

“The Irish Traveller children are so beautiful. Also, the puppies. Happy to be back!”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#12

“Time in Tipperary. Kids get older. Always new puppies.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#13

“When you’re as beautiful as your puppy. Many Irish Traveller children have puppies as pets. “

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#14

“Children learn nurturing skills by taking care of new puppies.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#15

“Mikey and his blue glasses.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#16

“James and Charlotte, when I first met them with their protective dog.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#17

“Children and dogs all over.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#18

“Irish Traveller encampment. Children and dogs playing together.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#19

“Little brothers are always playing around. Maggie seems to be distracted!”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#20

“Young boys are introduced to horses at a young age. They fall in love.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#21

“Visiting old friends.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#22

“Best friends.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#23

“Some of us match our dogs. Dog love in Irish Traveller community.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#24

“Home from school. It was an OK day! Teacher not very nice? Government housing for Irish Travellers.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#25

“Boys love their horses. Horses are a big part of their lives since they were once responsible for pulling the wooden bow-top caravans. Caring for them, training them, riding or driving them from a cart—they require lots of time and love.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#26

“Pa got a new horse. Michael got a new puppy. Horses and dogs are loved. Better than toys. Teaches responsibility.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#27

“Mary is 14 now. She is the oldest of 11. I met her when she was 9. Beautiful, smart, and kind.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#28

“Sisters and dog relaxing.”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

#29

“Brand new puppies. She was so excited! Mom wasn’t happy!”

Image source: michelezousmerphoto

