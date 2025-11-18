50 Times People Nailed Halloween Snacks And Just Had To Brag Online (New Pics)

A wonderful side effect of getting into baking and cooking is that, alongside all the delicious food you can eat, it’s also a fantastic outlet for some creativity. Every season, holiday and celebration, you can flex those artistic muscles and make something new.
We’ve gathered some fantastic, creative and spooky food ideas for your Halloween parties. We also got in touch with Josephine Casey from Sweetjosiebakes to learn more about candies, cakes and pastries. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your thoughts below.
More info: Sweetjosiebakes.com | Instagram
#1 These Could Not Be Cuter
Image source: heysugarrex
#2 Our Halloween Party Charcuterie Board
Image source: Lego-lesbian
#3 My Colleagues Said My Zombie Fingers Were A Bit Too Lifelike, And I Take That As A Compliment
Image source: Captain_Wisconsin
#4 Poisoned Apple Pie
Image source: fifiandfriendly
#5 It’s Just A Bunch Of Hocus Pocus
Image source: savor_style
#6 Milk Chocolate Stuffed Jack-O-Lantern Cookies
Image source: Marlyn recipes
#7 Blueberry Bat Hand Pies
Image source: paint-me-pink
#8 My First Halloween Treat This Year – A Shattered Glass Cake
Image source: CherraMelon
#9 I Made Frankenpeppers
Image source: Captain_Wisconsin
#10 Deviled Eggs
Image source: ido.believeinbeauty
#11 My Halloween Pie This Year
Image source: curiouslittledoll
#12 All The Spooky Hand Pies I Made
Image source: thiswitchneedscoffee
#13 Halloween Appetizers
Image source: giggleliving
#14 Halloween Charcuterie Board
Image source: taraxward10
#15 Halloween Treats
Image source: Bootyful678
#16 There Was An Accident In The Kitchen Today
Image source: ahsryon
#17 Halloween Rice Balls
Image source: yoshimayu_
#18 Gorgeously Spooky Bread Of The Dead, Made With A Delicious Homemade Squid Ink Flatbread Topped With Adorable Mushroom Skulls
Image source: ghoul.at.heart
#19 Who Wants A Piece Of My Sweet Apple Pie?
Image source: Dry_Ad4773
#20 Homemade Pumpkin Lasagna
Image source: Captain_Wisconsin
#21 Mulled Wine Cherry Pie For A Halloween Party
Image source: Cheddar18
#22 My Boo-Tiful Macarons From Yesterday’s Halloween Celebration
Image source: Nat_Log3982
#23 Aragog The Spider For Halloween
Image source: flightyrachel
#24 I Made A Pumpkin Streusel Coffee Cake
Image source: PlaceLeft2528
#25 Halloween Hummus With Bat Crackers
Image source: primalwellnesscoaching
#26 Spooky Sushi
Image source: pogogi
#27 Vegan Halloween Energy Balls
Image source: plantifulalice
#28 Happy Halloween
Image source: lunarbrat
#29 Happy Halloween
Image source: kpipes2
#30 I Made A Cake For Halloween And Forgot To Share It, So I’m Sharing It With You Today
Image source: x0xtw416gcfjkty
#31 Monster Chicken Sandwich
Image source: hungryplanetfoods
#32 Spooky Wedding Cookies To Surprise My Friends
My friends love spooky things, and they’re getting married this weekend, so I made them miniature sugar cookies with a few unconventional wedding guests to celebrate.
I used a soft bristle brush to try to create movement in the little ghost’s shrouds. The flowers, ties, and bouquets were done using a toothpick and a sugar scriber. And the color palette will match the bride and groom’s florals.
I call these my little “button” cookies, though they’re about the size of a half dollar.
Image source: vaporwavecookiedough
#33 “Scare The Sheet Out Of You” Halloween Cake (Gingerbread Sheet Cake With Black Cocoa Frosting And Edible Eyes)
Image source: joross31
#34 Here We Have Kiwi Brains, Spooky Peppers, Pretzel Webs, Carrot Pumpkins And Toothy Cucumber Monsters
Image source: foodbites
#35 Pizza With Spiders
Image source: leukerecepten_nl
#36 Jack Skellington Oreo Cheesecake
Image source: etn.co_mam
#37 Snakeberies
Image source: lovefreshberries
#38 Some Spooky Treats
Image source: jessicascookiestudio
#39 Chocolate Strawberries From My Favorite Horror Movies
Image source: courtneythecreator_
#40 Bat Cupcakes
Image source: kogumaitan
#41 I Couldn’t Think Of A Better Way To Kick Off The Best Season Than With Some Boo-Schetta
Image source: lovefoodwithlucy
#42 Chocolate-Covered Cherry Pumpkin On Top Of A Scrumptious Cupcake
Image source: bakedrizzledust
#43 Cinnamon Roll Skulls
Image source: lunchesandlittles
#44 This Year’s Cake Pop Halloween Lineup
Image source: colfew
#45 Cake I Made For A Halloween Party
Image source: MarikoLia
#46 Made My First Pie Today
Image source: microplazma
#47 Here Is Some Inspiration For Halloween Snacks. They’re Usually Popular And Disappear Quite Quickly
Image source: mvh.merja
#48 Halloween Celebration
Image source: digambar.pastrybakerychef
#49 Homemade Halloween Shepherd’s Pie
Image source: dmacd71
#50 Now Imagine A Plate Of These Carved Tongues In The Middle Of Your Halloween Party Food Spread, They Definitely Would Be The Talk Of The Night
Image source: haunted.plate
#51 Halloween Cookies !
