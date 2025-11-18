50 Times People Nailed Halloween Snacks And Just Had To Brag Online (New Pics)

A wonderful side effect of getting into baking and cooking is that, alongside all the delicious food you can eat, it’s also a fantastic outlet for some creativity. Every season, holiday and celebration, you can flex those artistic muscles and make something new.

We’ve gathered some fantastic, creative and spooky food ideas for your Halloween parties. We also got in touch with Josephine Casey from Sweetjosiebakes to learn more about candies, cakes and pastries. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your thoughts below.

More info: Sweetjosiebakes.com | Instagram

#1 These Could Not Be Cuter

Image source: heysugarrex

#2 Our Halloween Party Charcuterie Board

Image source: Lego-lesbian

#3 My Colleagues Said My Zombie Fingers Were A Bit Too Lifelike, And I Take That As A Compliment

Image source: Captain_Wisconsin

#4 Poisoned Apple Pie

Image source: fifiandfriendly

#5 It’s Just A Bunch Of Hocus Pocus

Image source: savor_style

#6 Milk Chocolate Stuffed Jack-O-Lantern Cookies

Image source: Marlyn recipes

#7 Blueberry Bat Hand Pies

Image source: paint-me-pink

#8 My First Halloween Treat This Year – A Shattered Glass Cake

Image source: CherraMelon

#9 I Made Frankenpeppers

Image source: Captain_Wisconsin

#10 Deviled Eggs

Image source: ido.believeinbeauty

#11 My Halloween Pie This Year

Image source: curiouslittledoll

#12 All The Spooky Hand Pies I Made

Image source: thiswitchneedscoffee

#13 Halloween Appetizers

Image source: giggleliving

#14 Halloween Charcuterie Board

Image source: taraxward10

#15 Halloween Treats

Image source: Bootyful678

#16 There Was An Accident In The Kitchen Today

Image source: ahsryon

#17 Halloween Rice Balls

Image source: yoshimayu_

#18 Gorgeously Spooky Bread Of The Dead, Made With A Delicious Homemade Squid Ink Flatbread Topped With Adorable Mushroom Skulls

Image source: ghoul.at.heart

#19 Who Wants A Piece Of My Sweet Apple Pie?

Image source: Dry_Ad4773

#20 Homemade Pumpkin Lasagna

Image source: Captain_Wisconsin

#21 Mulled Wine Cherry Pie For A Halloween Party

Image source: Cheddar18

#22 My Boo-Tiful Macarons From Yesterday’s Halloween Celebration

Image source: Nat_Log3982

#23 Aragog The Spider For Halloween

Image source: flightyrachel

#24 I Made A Pumpkin Streusel Coffee Cake

Image source: PlaceLeft2528

#25 Halloween Hummus With Bat Crackers

Image source: primalwellnesscoaching

#26 Spooky Sushi

Image source: pogogi

#27 Vegan Halloween Energy Balls

Image source: plantifulalice

#28 Happy Halloween

Image source: lunarbrat

#29 Happy Halloween

Image source: kpipes2

#30 I Made A Cake For Halloween And Forgot To Share It, So I’m Sharing It With You Today

Image source: x0xtw416gcfjkty

#31 Monster Chicken Sandwich

Image source: hungryplanetfoods

#32 Spooky Wedding Cookies To Surprise My Friends

My friends love spooky things, and they’re getting married this weekend, so I made them miniature sugar cookies with a few unconventional wedding guests to celebrate.

I used a soft bristle brush to try to create movement in the little ghost’s shrouds. The flowers, ties, and bouquets were done using a toothpick and a sugar scriber. And the color palette will match the bride and groom’s florals.

I call these my little “button” cookies, though they’re about the size of a half dollar.

Image source: vaporwavecookiedough

#33 “Scare The Sheet Out Of You” Halloween Cake (Gingerbread Sheet Cake With Black Cocoa Frosting And Edible Eyes)

Image source: joross31

#34 Here We Have Kiwi Brains, Spooky Peppers, Pretzel Webs, Carrot Pumpkins And Toothy Cucumber Monsters

Image source: foodbites

#35 Pizza With Spiders

Image source: leukerecepten_nl

#36 Jack Skellington Oreo Cheesecake

Image source: etn.co_mam

#37 Snakeberies

Image source: lovefreshberries

#38 Some Spooky Treats

Image source: jessicascookiestudio

#39 Chocolate Strawberries From My Favorite Horror Movies

Image source: courtneythecreator_

#40 Bat Cupcakes

Image source: kogumaitan

#41 I Couldn’t Think Of A Better Way To Kick Off The Best Season Than With Some Boo-Schetta

Image source: lovefoodwithlucy

#42 Chocolate-Covered Cherry Pumpkin On Top Of A Scrumptious Cupcake

Image source: bakedrizzledust

#43 Cinnamon Roll Skulls

Image source: lunchesandlittles

#44 This Year’s Cake Pop Halloween Lineup

Image source: colfew

#45 Cake I Made For A Halloween Party

Image source: MarikoLia

#46 Made My First Pie Today

Image source: microplazma

#47 Here Is Some Inspiration For Halloween Snacks. They’re Usually Popular And Disappear Quite Quickly

Image source: mvh.merja

#48 Halloween Celebration

Image source: digambar.pastrybakerychef

#49 Homemade Halloween Shepherd’s Pie

Image source: dmacd71

#50 Now Imagine A Plate Of These Carved Tongues In The Middle Of Your Halloween Party Food Spread, They Definitely Would Be The Talk Of The Night

Image source: haunted.plate

