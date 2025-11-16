Hey Pandas, What Was The Biggest Shock Of Your Life? (Closed)

What happened one day that shocked you to the point that you would never forget it?
#1
when i literally electrocuted myself
#2
When I overheard my dad tell my half brothers having me ruined his life and that he wishes he would have ghosted my birth mom and stayed in hawaii (he was on vacation then) soon as he found out she was pregnant instead
#3
When my cat died. I was really tired and confused af and I just woke up to my parents saying “emi get dressed!!no questions!!”
And we rushed to the vet, and when my parents came back in the car, literally I just couldn’t stop crying
#4
My Mom started dating and then after about 5 weeks they got married. They’re happy and all and I’m happy that my Mom is happy, it just happened so fast!
#5
About 5 years ago I found out that my dad had another kid, a year younger than me that died in 2008. She was shot in the head.
#6
Not the biggest, but still pretty big. It started in elementary school, It was my birthday and I was waiting on my friends to wish me a happy birthday…and they didn’t. It wasn’t until they announced all the birthdays over the intercom that they told me they had forgotten. Okay, cool. That’s elementary school, I was little, no big deal. And then with a different group of friends throughout middle school, It happened AGAIN. That was the day I learned that NONE of them listened to me at all, no wonder they didn’t come to my birthday parties. I’ve only ever had family at my birthday parties, my friend in elementary school lived right next door and never went to any of my parties. At that point, I decided I was probably just gonna stop having parties, I’ll celebrate on my own or with my family, friends never come through.
#7
9/11.
#8
Hearing my parents shag. They liked to leave the door open. I’m still scarred.
#9
I was slapped by my bully. I don’t want to go into further detail because I’m still really mad about it.
#10
When my Shetland pony, Dotty, died. She was just lying there and I thought she was asleep. My donkey was standing on the other side of the field and I swear he was crying. I’ve never had another horse/pony after that.
Follow Us