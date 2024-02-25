Lucifer Cast: Who Starred in the Fan-Favorite TV Show?

For all Lucifer had going for it, it’s cast was particularly worth of applause. Lucifer is a suspenseful and drama-filled series on Netflix starring Lucifer Morningstar, the fallen angel who decided to rebel again and move from hell to the sizzling city of Los Angeles to try something new. While on Earth, he does everything he never got the chance to do, like indulging in women and alcohol, much to his angelic brother’s disapproval.
However, the outstanding cast members who kept viewers interested in the show’s twists and turns made Lucifer a fan-favorite show that lasted six seasons. The chemistry within this cast made for some great TV moments and lessons about love, loss, duty, and pain. For viewers who are wondering, here are the cast members who starred in this fan-favorite show.
Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar
Tom Ellis is the star of this Netflix show and plays the titular character of Lucifer Morningstar, the fallen angel who leaves his place in hell to open a nightclub in Los Angeles. He plays two roles on the show as Lucifer’s twin brother, Michael. After Lucifer returns to hell to keep his demons in line, Michael comes down from heaven to try and take over his life, but it quickly backfires, and Lucifer teaches him a very tough lesson. Ellis was known for his time in the British comedy Gary before moving to Hollywood. Other projects Ellis appeared in include Players in 2024 and Isn’t it Romantic in 2019.
Lauren German as Chloe Decker
Lucifer’s love interest in the show, Chloe Decker, is played by Lauren German. Decker is a detective in Los Angeles who stumbles into Lucifer’s world, and they end up in a complicated relationship. She also has a daughter with her former detective partner, Dan Espinoza. Her relationship with God also takes centre stage when she becomes his consultant, and it is revealed that she was created especially for Lucifer. Before appearing in Lucifer, German was in Hawaii Five-0 and Chicago Fire.
Kevin Alejandro as Dan
Kevin Alejandro plays Dan, Decker’s former partner and a detective in the Los Angeles police department. While at first, he doesn’t like Lucifer, after spending years together, he starts warming up to him and even supports his relationship with Decker. Dan goes through a lot of personal challenges and even has a short relationship with Lucifer’s mother. Alejandro had also appeared in True Blood, Southland, and DC’s Arrow.
Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen
Lesley-Ann Brandt was cast as Mazikeen, Lucifer’s right-hand and closest friend in Lucifer. She is a demon who starts to find her path now that she is no longer in hell, which isn’t easy. Mazikeen helps Lucifer solve cases and reminds him of who he is. She ends up wanting a soul while on Earth, and when she interacts with god, she finds out that she developed one during her time on Earth. Mazikeen also fell in love with Eve, and even though their relationship had its issues, she got the chance to find love. Brandt has also appeared in The Librarians and Spartacus: Blood and Sand.
D.B Woodside as Amenadiel
Amenadiel is an angel and older brother to Lucifer. The talented D.B. Woodside plays him. He tries to convince Lucifer to go back to his rightful place but also ends up changing his mind about his role in the greater scheme of things. Amenadiel ends up staying with Lucifer, and they get into good trouble during their time in Los Angeles. He ends up having a son who is mortal and not a celestial being like him. Unfortunately, the world is so dangerous that he ends up joining the LAPD to make the world a much safer place for him. His most recent roles were in The Night Agent and The Perfect Find.
Rachael Harris as Linda Martin
Rachel Harris plays Lucifer’s psychotherapist, Linda Martin who was shocked when she found out about his true identity. She is also the mother to Amenadiel’s son so she is very involved in the spiritual world. Linda’s career peak was when she provided therapy sessions for Lucifer and God ( Dennis Haysbert), which she didn’t believe herself. Linda gets to see plenty of things during her time with Lucifer and his family’s shenanigans. Harris has also appeared in Suits and Diary of a Wimpy Kid films.
Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez
Aimee Garcia was cast as Chloe Decker’s close friend and a forensic scientist at the Los Angeles police department, Ella Lopez, on Lucifer. In the middle of all the tragic cases and chaos they deal with, Lopez always had a funny comment to make her coworkers laugh and put them in a good mood. Sadly for her character, she ends up falling for a serial killer, which affects her mentally. It forever changed her character, but it was a realistic part of the series that was important in the kind of stories this show was telling. Read 9 reasons why we can’t help but love Lucifer Morningstar.
