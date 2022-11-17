Seven Fascinating Things You Didn’t Know About Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan is a talented woman, but her personal life has grossly overshadowed much of her life and the fun things about her. Being married to actor Channing Tatum for approximately a decade took away from her fans getting to know her. He was the hottest celebrity in the world. She was an up-and-coming actress who was finding her footing. They are both beautiful people, and their relationship is all anyone cares about. So it’s time to get to know a few things about Jenna Dewan, and we have all the fun stuff you didn’t bother learning about her right here.
1. She’s an Actual Dancer
While we all know that she played a dancer in her first significant movie role (Step Up), many didn’t know she was a natural dancer. She grew up dancing and participating in school sports as a cheerleader. She’s talented, so she naturally found her rhythm as a dancer – no pun intended. Before becoming a famous actress, she was a backup dancer for some of the world’s biggest celebrities. Notably, she danced for Janet Jackson, but she’s not the only famous singer Dewan danced for. She was also a dancer for Missy Elliot, Pink, and Christina Aguilera.
2. Athleticism Runs in the Family
If you’re wondering where she learned to be such a talented athlete, it’s in her genes. Her father is also an athlete. He was good enough on the football field to make the team when he was a student at Notre Dame. Their football program has always been notable. Her father, Darryll Dewan, was a running back for the team in the early 70s.
3. She Did Not have a Very Stable Childhood
She had loving parents who were there for her and ensured she could participate in school sports. We aren’t saying she had a bad home life or that her family was unstable. But, we mean, she didn’t have a lot of stability when it came to being in one place for a long. Her Family moved often. By the time she was a seventh grader in middle school, Dewan estimates she had lived in seven different places.
4. She Was Well Liked
If you’ve always felt that she is a likable person, you’re not wrong. She’s relatable and likable, and it’s not just a personality she puts on for the camera. How do we know? We know because she was a high school cheerleader, and her peers voted her the prom queen. In our experience, the prom queen is always someone everyone thinks is relaxed and fun and gets along with everyone. So it’s a whole package deal for voting people.
5. She’s a Vegan
She’s been one for a long time, too. Animal rights are fundamental to Jenna Dewan, and she supports that through her diet, goodwill and actions. She’s an activist who spends time bringing awareness to the rights of animals, and she supports many causes. PETA loves her, and they chose her to become one of their three ‘sexiest vegans’ in 2017.
6. She’s Not Afraid to Show a Little Skin
It was 2014 when Allure Magazine asked her if she would be willing to pose for a spread. The caveat is that she’d be doing so in the nude. She did not have a problem doing that, and it shocked many. Why would that shock people when so many others do it? It shocked the world because she was a new mom. She welcomed her first child, a little girl, with then-husband Channing Tatum in 2013, and she posed nude for the world to see in 2014. She did rock it.
7. She’s Moved on With Her Life
The world was horrified, shocked, and dismayed in early 2018. Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced they were no longer in a good place and were separating. No one thought they were the kind of couple who would not last – and we still do not know why they didn’t, but they ended up doing more than separating. Dewan filed for divorce only six months after their separation announcement.
At that point, however, she was already seeing another man. She was dating an actor named Steve Kazee at the time. They began dating in October of 2018, six months after she and her husband separated, right around the time she filed for divorce. It would be another year before her divorce from Tatum was finalized, but she didn’t let that stop her from enjoying her new personal life. She and Kazee announced their plans to marry in February 2020 and welcomed a little boy the same year.
They’re not married as of November 2022, but she is not opposed to a quick courthouse wedding. She’s not ruling anything out because she is just excited to get started on the rest of her life.