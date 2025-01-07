8 Best Christmas Action Movies

The best Christmas action movies often offer something different from the usual holiday films. Though Christmas movies mostly come in family comedies, there have been a variety of genres and subgenres that adopt the holiday spirit. From Christmas dramas to mysteries and horror, filmmakers have made the most of this wonderful time of the year to accommodate fans of diverse genres. However, with a touch of action, the excitement is undeniable.
The 1988 action masterpiece Die Hard redefined the Christmas movie genre. However, it didn’t start the trend and more action has been seen in subsequent films in the genre. As media houses continue to churn out more captivating projects for the season, here are some of the best Christmas action movies to make the holidays more lively.
1. Die Hard (1988)
The first installment of the widely loved Die Hard movie franchise, this offering changes the narrative about the features of a proper Christmas movie. Directed by John McTiernan, Die Hard follows John McClane (Bruce Willis), a New York City police detective who gets entangled in a terrorist attack in a skyscraper on Christmas Eve. Considered one of the greatest action films, Die Hard put Willis’s career and name on the global map. The film also introduces Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), one of the best movie villains ever.
2. Die Hard 2 (1990)
The second Die Hard film is also set on Christmas Eve but this time the terrorist attack takes place at the airport. McClane encounters another terrorist takeover while waiting for his wife’s arrival at the Washington Dulles International Airport. This installment also stars Willis in the lead role alongside Bonnie Bedelia, William Sadler, Art Evans, Franco Nero, Dennis Franz, Fred Thompson, and John Amos. With $240 million grossed at the box office, Die Hard 2 was a commercial and critical success.
3. Silent Night (2023)
John Woo is known for his genre-bending movies and Silent Night is no exception. The action thriller takes its title from the reduced spoken dialogue after a father witnessed the killing of his son in a drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve. The ensuing revenge unfolds a blend of riveting action sequences and emotional drama. Silent Night stars Swedish actor Joel Kinnaman in the lead role alongside Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, and Catalina Sandino Moreno.
4. Carry-On (2024)
When a TSA officer at Los Angeles International Airport is blackmailed during his shift, he must choose between saving his pregnant girlfriend and allowing a nerve agent onboard a flight on Christmas Eve. With an amazing plot and cast, Carry-On is not your regular Christmas movie. Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, and Jason Bateman render memorable performances in the holiday-themed film. As such, Carry-On received generally favorable reviews from audiences and critics.
5. Violent Night (2022)
Violent Night depicts a disgruntled Santa Claus, played by David Harbour, fighting Mr. Scrooge (John Leguizamo) who threatens the joy of Christmas by taking a family hostage on Christmas Eve. With a sledgehammer and a little help from the youngest member of the kidnapped family, Santa gets physical with Scrooge. Garnering an approval rating of 73% on Rotten Tomatoes, Violent Night is an entertaining piece to add to your holiday movie list.
6. On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
George Lazenby fits right into Sean Connery‘s big shoes in his sole appearance as James Bond despite his lack of acting experience. On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is the sixth film in the James Bond franchise produced by Eon Productions and the first without the original Bond actor (Connery) in the lead role. The film follows Lazenby’s Bond as he faces Blofeld (Telly Savalas), a dangerous villain on a mission to destroy all food plants and livestock worldwide. In addition to Lazenby, Diana Rigg appeared as the main Bond Girl Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo.
7. The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)
A car accident during the Christmas holidays didn’t just leave Samantha Caine (Geena Davis) with a concussion as shocking details about her past begin to unfold after eight years of amnesia. With a little help from private detective Mitch (Samuel L. Jackson), Samantha is determined to learn the truth about her life and the danger she faces. While it performed below expectations at the box office, The Long Kiss Goodnight received mostly positive reviews. Also, director Renny Harlin, who directed Die Hard 2 listed it as his favorite movie.
8. Batman Returns (1992)
Set during the Christmas season, Batman Returns perfectly blends highly rated genres. The superhero film is the sequel to Batman (1989). Accentuated with beautiful festive lights and colorful decorations in Gotham City, Batman Returns explores the power tussle between Michael Keaton‘s Batman, The Penguin (Danny DeVito), and Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer). Tim Burton‘s Batman Returns received unfavorable reviews but the cast performances were praised.
Follow Us