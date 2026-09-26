‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day combines one of Hollywood’s most valuable superhero franchises with an unusually stacked ensemble of television veterans, prestige performers, rising stars, and established Marvel names. Some cast members built most of their wealth through long-running television roles and theater before entering Peter Parker’s world, while others have spent years collecting blockbuster salaries, franchise bonuses, producing income, endorsement deals, and residuals. The financial differences are especially striking because several performers entered the film with fortunes already worth tens of millions of dollars.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the focus is on ten significant performers from the movie, combining its central returning characters with major new additions and an important MCU appearance. Public estimates vary considerably, so wider ranges are used where private financial information is limited or where recent salaries may have changed older figures. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast members who appear to have accumulated the most wealth.
10. Michael Mando
Michael Mando returns as Mac Gargan, finally bringing the character back after his introduction in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Mando’s career extends far beyond Marvel, with his defining television role coming as Nacho Varga on Better Call Saul. He spent six seasons on the acclaimed crime drama and became one of its most memorable supporting performers. His other major credits include Orphan Black, while gamers know him particularly well as Vaas Montenegro from Far Cry 3, a role that combined voice acting and motion capture.
Public estimates of Mando’s wealth vary significantly, generally placing him somewhere in the lower multimillion-dollar range. His earnings have come from years of television acting, film work, voice performance, motion capture, writing, and directing rather than one blockbuster leading salary. Returning to the Spider-Man franchise gives him another commercially valuable credit and could extend Mac Gargan’s earning potential beyond a single movie. Even so, his accumulated fortune remains smaller than those of the performers who have spent longer periods earning major franchise or television salaries.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Michael Mando
|$2 million – $4 million
|
|Mando’s wealth has been built primarily through prestige television and performance work, with his Marvel return adding another major franchise credit.
9. Tramell Tillman
Tramell Tillman plays William “Bill” Metzger, giving Spider-Man: Brand New Day one of its major new antagonistic figures. Tillman’s mainstream breakthrough came through Severance, where his performance as Seth Milchick turned an unsettling corporate manager into one of the Apple TV+ drama’s defining characters. Before that breakthrough, Tillman built his career through theater and television, including work in Dietland, Godfather of Harlem, and stage productions that established his professional foundation before major franchise opportunities arrived.
Tillman’s estimated fortune sits around the $3 million level, reflecting a career whose highest-value phase has developed relatively recently. His earnings now include prestige streaming television, theater, film roles, and the substantial visibility that comes from entering the Marvel universe. Metzger gives Tillman his largest blockbuster platform so far, potentially increasing his salary leverage for future studio projects. His fortune may currently sit near the bottom of this particular ensemble, but his rapid rise makes him one of the cast members most likely to move considerably higher over the next several years.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Tramell Tillman
|$2.5 million – $3.5 million
|
|Tillman’s financial rise has accelerated alongside his transition from acclaimed television and theater work into major studio films.
8. Jacob Batalon
Jacob Batalon returns as Ned Leeds, extending a role that has defined nearly his entire screen career. Batalon first joined the MCU in Spider-Man: Homecoming and subsequently appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the wider Avengers franchise. Outside Marvel, he moved into leading television territory through Reginald the Vampire and appeared in films including Shortcomings, Lift, and Tarot. Ned nevertheless remains the character responsible for the overwhelming majority of his global recognition.
Batalon’s estimated fortune is generally placed around $4 million, with repeated MCU appearances forming the strongest financial foundation. His salary history has never approached the blockbuster numbers associated with the franchise’s lead stars, but appearing across multiple billion-dollar productions provides substantial income and lasting residual value. Lead television work and additional films have helped him build beyond the Spider-Man franchise. His return in Brand New Day extends one of the most financially valuable relationships of his career and keeps him attached to a property with enormous worldwide commercial reach.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jacob Batalon
|$3 million – $5 million
|
|Batalon’s repeated Marvel appearances remain the largest contributor to a fortune supplemented by television leads and other film work.
7. Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink makes one of the movie’s biggest additions as Jean Grey, moving from Netflix phenomenon to Marvel franchise player. Sink became internationally recognizable as Max Mayfield on Stranger Things, joining the series in its second season and remaining integral through its conclusion. Her film work includes The Whale, the Fear Street movies, and O’Dessa. She has also maintained serious stage credentials, beginning on Broadway as a child and later earning major recognition for John Proctor Is the Villain.
Sink’s estimated wealth is commonly placed around $4 million, although that figure may lag behind the impact of her later Stranger Things compensation and expanding endorsement profile. Her income now spans television salaries, movies, Broadway, modeling, fashion campaigns, and major brand partnerships. Becoming Jean Grey potentially changes her financial ceiling considerably because the character can extend across future Marvel and X-Men projects. Brand New Day therefore represents more than another movie salary. It gives Sink access to the type of long-term franchise contracts that can dramatically increase an actor’s wealth over several appearances.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Sadie Sink
|$4 million – $6 million
|
|Sink’s Marvel debut could significantly raise her future earnings if Jean Grey develops into a recurring role across the wider franchise.
6. Liza Colón-Zayas
Liza Colón-Zayas plays Detective Jean DeWolff, the NYPD detective who develops an important working relationship with Spider-Man. Her arrival in a massive superhero production followed decades of work in theater, television, and film. Colón-Zayas became widely recognized as Tina Marrero on The Bear, a role that brought her an Emmy Award after years of smaller screen appearances. Earlier credits include In Treatment, United 93, The Purge: Election Year, and numerous stage productions developed through a lengthy New York theater career.
Some public estimates place Colón-Zayas around $5 million, although her financial profile is much less thoroughly documented than those of the blockbuster stars above her. Her fortune reflects nearly three decades of professional acting, stage salaries, television work, film roles, and the increased earning power created by The Bear. Joining Brand New Day represents another major leap because Jean DeWolff operates directly inside Spider-Man’s New York story rather than appearing as a disposable background character. Continued MCU appearances could turn her recent career breakthrough into a substantially larger long-term financial position.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Liza Colón-Zayas
|$4 million – $6 million
|
|Colón-Zayas spent decades building a stage and screen career before The Bear and Marvel dramatically expanded her mainstream visibility.
5. Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh appears as Yelena Belova, bringing the new Black Widow into Peter Parker’s corner during the film. Pugh had already become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand young stars through Lady Macbeth, Fighting with My Family, Midsommar, and Little Women, which earned her an Academy Award nomination. Her profile grew even further through Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thunderbolts, Oppenheimer, and Dune: Part Two, placing her inside several of the biggest franchises and prestige productions of the decade.
Pugh’s estimated fortune is commonly placed around $8 million, with her income coming primarily from rapidly increasing film salaries, Marvel contracts, television appearances, endorsements, and fashion partnerships. That figure could rise quickly because she has moved from acclaimed independent films into repeated blockbuster work without abandoning prestige projects. Her role in Brand New Day may be smaller than those of the central characters, but it extends the earning life of Yelena while strengthening Pugh’s place within the MCU. Few performers in her age group currently have a more valuable combination of commercial and critical momentum.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Florence Pugh
|$8 million – $12 million
|
|Pugh’s fortune is rising rapidly as she combines recurring Marvel work with leading roles in some of Hollywood’s largest prestige and studio productions.
4. Jon Bernthal
Jon Bernthal brings Frank Castle, better known as the Punisher, into Spider-Man’s story after years of playing one of Marvel’s most popular street-level antiheroes. Bernthal first gained major attention as Shane Walsh on The Walking Dead before taking over the Punisher role through Daredevil and The Punisher. His film career includes The Wolf of Wall Street, Fury, Baby Driver, Ford v Ferrari, King Richard, and The Accountant franchise, while television work has continued through acclaimed projects such as The Bear.
Bernthal’s estimated net worth sits around $12 million, supported by unusually well-documented television salaries and years of high-profile film work. His income has come from network and streaming roles, major studio movies, theater, real estate, and recurring Marvel contracts. The Punisher remains especially valuable because Bernthal can carry the character across television and film rather than depending on one isolated production. Brand New Day expands that relationship into the theatrical Spider-Man franchise, giving him another major payday while increasing the commercial value of a character he has already played for nearly a decade.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jon Bernthal
|$10 million – $15 million
|
|Bernthal’s wealth reflects decades of consistent film and television work alongside an increasingly valuable recurring relationship with Marvel.
3. Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo returns as Bruce Banner and the Hulk, extending one of the longest-running superhero roles in the current MCU. Ruffalo was already an acclaimed dramatic actor before joining The Avengers in 2012, with major performances in You Can Count on Me, Zodiac, and Shutter Island. His career later produced Academy Award nominations through The Kids Are All Right, Foxcatcher, Spotlight, and Poor Things. Marvel added a completely different financial dimension through multiple Avengers films, Thor appearances, and other franchise projects.
Ruffalo’s estimated fortune is generally placed around $35 million, accumulated through more than three decades of acting, producing, directing, real estate, and increasingly valuable MCU contracts. Several appearances in films that generated billions worldwide gave him a financial foundation very few character actors ever reach. Brand New Day adds another blockbuster salary without requiring Ruffalo to carry the entire movie himself. His wealth places him far ahead of most of the ensemble, although two younger co-stars have now built even larger estimated fortunes through a combination of franchise salaries, producing, endorsements, and unusually lucrative recent deals.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Mark Ruffalo
|$30 million – $40 million
|
|Ruffalo’s long MCU run combined with decades of prestige film work has created one of the strongest financial careers in the ensemble.
2. Zendaya
Zendaya returns as MJ after transforming from Disney Channel star into one of the most commercially valuable performers of her generation. Her early fame came through Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover, but the Spider-Man franchise expanded her audience globally. She subsequently built another blockbuster character as Chani in the Dune films while earning two Emmy Awards for Euphoria. Projects such as The Greatest Showman and Challengers further strengthened her film résumé, while producing has increasingly become part of her professional strategy.
Zendaya’s estimated fortune is around $40 million, and acting represents only part of the picture. She reportedly earned approximately $10 million to star in and produce Challengers and negotiated a salary approaching $1 million per episode for later Euphoria work. Major partnerships with luxury fashion, beauty, jewelry, and sportswear brands add another significant revenue stream. Her role in Brand New Day extends an enormously valuable franchise relationship, but her broader financial power now comes from balancing Marvel with prestige television, blockbuster movies, producing, endorsements, and global fashion influence.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Zendaya
|$40 million – $50 million
|
|Zendaya has turned franchise acting into a much broader financial portfolio spanning prestige television, producing, major films, and global brand deals.
1. Tom Holland
Tom Holland remains the financial center of the franchise as Peter Parker and Spider-Man, but Brand New Day has pushed his wealth into a completely different tier. Holland began professionally on the West End in Billy Elliot the Musical before breaking into film through The Impossible. His first MCU appearance came in Captain America: Civil War, followed by three previous solo Spider-Man films and appearances throughout the Avengers franchise. Outside Marvel, he has led Uncharted, starred in The Crowded Room, and continued balancing blockbuster projects with stage and dramatic work.
Holland’s current estimated fortune has risen sharply because his compensation for Brand New Day reportedly included both a major upfront salary and unusually valuable backend participation. Public estimates now place his wealth around $75 million after years when considerably lower numbers were routinely cited. His Spider-Man salary reportedly grew from hundreds of thousands of dollars during his earliest MCU appearances to eight figures for later films, while producing, other studio roles, endorsements, and real estate have added further value. That extraordinary franchise escalation moves Holland past every co-star and makes him the clearest No. 1 in the Brand New Day cast.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Tom Holland
|$70 million – $80 million
|
|Holland’s rapidly increasing Spider-Man salaries and reported backend participation have pushed him into the strongest financial position in the ensemble.
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