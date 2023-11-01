Comprehensive Guide To Stream The Whale  

Known for its portrayal of obesity-related struggles, The Whale is an award-winning American drama film. Released on December 21, 2022, the movie was directed by Darren Aronofsky, who following the release of the film stated that it took him ten years to make this film, describing his biggest challenge to be the casting of the main role. The Whale is based on a theatrical play of the same name written by Samuel D. Hunter in 2012. The movie follows the story of Charlie, a 600-pound gay English teacher grieving the death of his partner while trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter Ellie before he dies. The movie explores themes of loss, human connection, sexuality, and redemption.
Viewers witnessed the long-awaited comeback of the famous George of the Jungle, Brendan Fraser. Fraser, who played the main role of Charlie was selected for the role after Darren saw portions of Fraser’s performance in Journey to the End of the Night and decided that Fraser could be a good choice to play Charlie. During filming, Fraser had to wear a heavy prosthetic suit that weighed up to 300 pounds for the role because of his character’s weight. The film also stars Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton.
Where to Stream The Whale
Following the release of The Whale in December 2022, it was only available to view in theatres. However, the movie is currently available to stream online across several streaming platforms. The A24 Oscar-winning film is available for streaming on SHOWTIME. The movie is also available to stream on fuboTV, Paramount+ with Showtime, Paramount Plus Apple TV Channel, Paramount+ Amazon Channel, Showtime Roku Premium Channel, Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel, and Showtime Amazon Channel.
Each platform also offers different benefits. Whereas some might offer HD or 4K video quality others might offer a free streaming trial for a limited number of days or both. However, it’s also important to note that the video quality while streaming can be affected by several factors such as device compatibility and internet connection. Those who want to watch The Whale can also buy or rent it online on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Redbox, Vudu, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Spectrum On Demand, Microsoft Store, and DIRECTV online. Although the cost to rent or buy differs from platform to platform the prices range from $3.99 to $19.99.For fans who wish to stream The Whale most streaming platforms are subscription-based such as SHOWTIME.
Film Review and Reception
The Whale did well commercially, grossing over $50 million against a budget of $3 million. The movie also received criticism for its portrayal of obesity-related struggles. However, The Whale faced a lot of controversy for its portrayal of the main character. It was also accused of being fatphobic. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has an average rating of 6.6/10.
Despite the controversies and criticism, The Whale was a success, especially for Fraser, the movie marked the revival of his career. Fraser won the Academy Award, Critics’ Choice Award, and SAG Award for Best Actor for his performance in the movie. At the Venice Film Festival on the movie’s debut screening, both the movie and Brendan Fraser were given a six-minute standing ovation, a moment that brought Fraser to tears. Not only did the movie receive three Oscar nominations it also won two nominations including an Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Fraser’s Award for Best Actor. Hong Chau who portrayed Liz, a nurse who is Charlie’s only friend was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
Availability in Different Regions
Although The Whale is currently available to stream on various streaming platforms the availability will differ from one country to another. Thanks to geo-restrictions certain platforms aren’t accessible in some regions. In the United Kingdom and Canada, unlike most regions, The Whale is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
In the United Kingdom, the movie is available to rent on the Microsoft Store, Rakuten TV, Curzon Home Cinema, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Amazon Video, and Apple TV online. For viewers in Canada who want to buy The Whale, it is available for purchase on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Microsoft Store, YouTube, Amazon Video, and Cineplex. In Australia, The Whale is available to stream on Stan and also available to buy and rent on Telstra TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Microsoft Store, Fetch TV, and Apple TV online.