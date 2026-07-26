‘Stranger Things’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Reveal Who Made the Most From the 8.6 IMDb-Rated Netflix Phenomenon

Few streaming shows have changed young actors’ financial futures as dramatically as Stranger Things. The Netflix sci-fi horror hit turned a group of mostly unknown kids into global stars, revived major public attention around established names, and created a franchise-level machine of salaries, endorsements, film offers, convention value, fashion deals, and long-term pop-culture visibility. The richest cast members are not always the ones who started with the biggest roles, either. Some built wealth through outside film careers, some through brand deals, and some through decades of acting before Hawkins ever became a streaming obsession.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the focus is on estimated overall fortune rather than salary from the Netflix series alone. That means earlier careers, later roles, endorsements, business ventures, music, modeling, and franchise visibility all matter. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated wealth, here are the Stranger Things cast members who appear to have made the most from the Netflix phenomenon and everything it helped unlock.
10. Caleb McLaughlin
Caleb McLaughlin became part of the show’s original emotional core as Lucas Sinclair, the practical, skeptical, loyal member of the party who often pushed back when everyone else got carried away. Lucas gave the early seasons a needed voice of doubt, especially when Eleven entered the group and changed the balance between the boys. McLaughlin also had to grow with the role as the show moved from childhood adventure into heavier teen drama.
His estimated net worth is lower than several co-stars, but that mostly reflects how young the cast still is and how much of his career remains ahead. Stranger Things gave him global recognition, stronger salary growth in later seasons, and a platform for film, television, voice work, music, and brand opportunities. His work in Concrete Cowboy also showed that he could move into more grounded drama outside Hawkins. Financially, Lucas gave him the foundation. The next phase will decide how far that fortune grows.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Caleb McLaughlin
|$3 million – $6 million
|
|McLaughlin ranks tenth because Lucas made him globally recognizable, but his outside earning portfolio is still developing.
9. Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer turned Nancy Wheeler into one of the show’s strongest slow-burn characters. Nancy started as the responsible older sister caught between high-school romance and family pressure, but she gradually became one of Hawkins’ most determined investigators. Dyer made that evolution feel credible by giving Nancy a hard edge underneath the quietness. By the later seasons, she was no longer just Mike’s sister or Steve’s girlfriend. She was one of the show’s clearest monster hunters.
Dyer’s estimated wealth comes mainly from Stranger Things, independent films, fashion visibility, and steady screen work. She has not chased the same level of franchise expansion as some co-stars, which keeps her ranking lower, but her role remains one of the show’s most important adult-leaning teen arcs. Nancy’s value is also bigger than salary alone because the character gave Dyer a durable identity in streaming culture. She ranks ninth because her fortune is solid, but her post-show commercial profile is more restrained than the biggest names here.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Natalia Dyer
|$4 million – $7 million
|
|Dyer’s fortune is built around Nancy’s major role, but her lower-key career choices keep her below several co-stars.
8. Charlie Heaton
Charlie Heaton played Jonathan Byers, the isolated older brother whose quiet intensity helped define the show’s earliest emotional stakes. Jonathan was central to Will’s disappearance, Joyce’s desperation, Nancy’s investigation, and the show’s outsider identity. Heaton gave him a withdrawn sadness that fit the Byers family perfectly. Even when later seasons gave Jonathan less urgency, the character remained tied to the show’s original emotional DNA.
Heaton’s estimated net worth comes from Stranger Things, film roles, modeling visibility, and music-related creative work before and around his acting career. His profile has been less commercially explosive than Millie Bobby Brown or Finn Wolfhard, but Jonathan still gave him a major global platform. He also appeared in projects such as The New Mutants, which added franchise exposure even if the film itself had a complicated release history. He ranks eighth because his Netflix role created strong wealth, while his outside earnings remain more selective.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Charlie Heaton
|$4 million – $8 million
|
|Heaton ranks here because Jonathan gave him global recognition, though his outside income profile is smaller than the top earners.
7. Joe Keery
Joe Keery became one of the show’s biggest breakout surprises as Steve Harrington. Steve began as a familiar high-school jerk, but Keery’s comic timing, vulnerability, and chemistry with the younger cast turned him into a fan favorite. By the time Steve became the reluctant babysitter, his value to the show had completely changed. He was no longer just part of Nancy’s dating drama. He had become one of the most loved characters in the entire series.
Keery’s estimated net worth reflects Netflix salary growth, film roles, music, fashion visibility, and a strong post-breakout identity. His work under the music project Djo also gives him an income lane separate from acting, while roles in Free Guy and Fargo helped expand his profile outside the Hawkins ensemble. He ranks seventh because Steve created huge fan value, but his overall fortune still appears smaller than the actors with longer careers, bigger endorsement power, or larger franchise portfolios.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Joe Keery
|$6 million – $10 million
|
|Keery ranks seventh because Steve became a breakout favorite, and his music and acting work added income beyond the series.
6. Gaten Matarazzo
Gaten Matarazzo gave the show one of its most instantly lovable characters in Dustin Henderson. Dustin’s humor, curiosity, loyalty, and strange confidence made him one of the easiest characters for audiences to root for from the beginning. Matarazzo’s chemistry with Joe Keery also created one of the show’s best late-series pairings, turning the Dustin-Steve friendship into a major fan favorite.
Matarazzo’s estimated fortune is helped by Stranger Things, Broadway work, hosting, voice roles, and public appearances. He had theater experience before becoming a Netflix star, and that stage background helped him build a more flexible career profile than some viewers may realize. Hosting Prank Encounters added another Netflix-linked income stream, while theater and voice work kept him active outside the main franchise. He ranks sixth because Dustin gave him major earning power, and his outside résumé gives him more range than a simple child-star profile.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Gaten Matarazzo
|$6 million – $12 million
|
|Matarazzo ranks sixth because Dustin made him one of the show’s most beloved stars, and theater work strengthened his broader career.
5. Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink joined later than the original kids, but Max Mayfield quickly became essential. Her biggest leap came in Season 4, when Max’s grief, guilt, and Vecna storyline gave the show one of its most powerful emotional arcs. Sink carried some of the season’s heaviest material and turned Max into one of the franchise’s most discussed characters. That kind of breakout moment can change an actor’s earning power fast.
Sink’s estimated wealth is boosted by Stranger Things, film roles, modeling, fashion work, and rising prestige visibility. Her performance in The Whale gave her serious dramatic exposure outside Netflix, while fashion campaigns and red-carpet attention expanded her commercial profile. She ranks fifth because her career appears to be accelerating quickly. Max made her famous, but the industry response after Max suggests that her biggest earning years may still be ahead.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Sadie Sink
|$8 million – $14 million
|
|Sink ranks fifth because Max became a major breakout role, and her post-Netflix film and fashion profile grew quickly.
4. Finn Wolfhard
Finn Wolfhard became one of the earliest breakout names from the young cast as Mike Wheeler. Mike was central to the first season’s emotional structure because his bond with Eleven gave the show its first real heart. Wolfhard also benefited from entering the horror and franchise space almost immediately outside Netflix, which helped him avoid being defined by one role alone.
His estimated fortune is strengthened by Stranger Things, the It films, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, voice work, directing, and music. That combination gives him one of the most diversified portfolios among the younger cast. He ranks fourth because Mike made him globally known, but his outside franchise work kept building his value in theaters as well as streaming. Among the original kids, Wolfhard has one of the clearest paths from Netflix fame to broader Hollywood staying power.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Finn Wolfhard
|$8 million – $16 million
|
|Wolfhard ranks fourth because he turned Mike’s popularity into film-franchise work and several creative income streams.
3. David Harbour
David Harbour entered the show with a long acting career, but Jim Hopper turned him into a household name. Hopper gave Stranger Things its adult emotional center: a grieving, angry, protective police chief who could be reckless and deeply wounded at the same time. Harbour’s performance helped ground the supernatural chaos in something more human, especially through Hopper’s relationship with Eleven.
Harbour’s estimated net worth reflects years of acting work, Netflix salary, awards attention, franchise roles, and major studio projects. After Hopper exploded, he moved into films such as Black Widow, Violent Night, and other large-scale work that increased his profile outside television. He ranks third because he had a career before the series, gained a much bigger career after it, and likely benefited from one of the strongest adult-cast salary positions as the show grew into a global hit.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|David Harbour
|$10 million – $20 million
|
|Harbour ranks third because Hopper transformed him from respected character actor into a major mainstream name.
2. Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown is the biggest young-star success story from the show. Eleven became the face of Stranger Things almost immediately: the shaved head, the nosebleeds, the frozen stare, the raised hand, the quiet terror, and the emotional damage all turned into instant pop-culture shorthand. Brown was still very young when the role made her globally famous, but she quickly used that visibility more aggressively than anyone else in the younger cast.
Her estimated fortune is boosted by Netflix salary, the Enola Holmes franchise, producing credits, brand deals, beauty business activity, fashion campaigns, and major film work such as Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. She ranks second because her earnings profile is much broader than acting alone. Eleven made her famous, but Brown turned that fame into production power and commercial branding. Among the young cast, she is the clear financial leader.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Millie Bobby Brown
|$14 million – $30 million
|
|Brown ranks second because Eleven made her the breakout star, and she expanded that fame into production and business income.
1. Winona Ryder
Winona Ryder ranks first because her fortune was already built on decades of film and television work before Joyce Byers brought her into the Netflix era. Joyce became one of the show’s emotional anchors from the first season, and Ryder’s performance gave the series immediate credibility. Her panic, grief, stubbornness, and total belief in Will’s survival made the supernatural story feel urgent instead of ridiculous.
Ryder’s estimated wealth comes from a long career that includes Beetlejuice, Heathers, Edward Scissorhands, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Reality Bites, Little Women, and many other projects. Stranger Things gave her a major comeback vehicle and introduced her to a younger streaming audience, but it sits on top of a much older Hollywood résumé. She ranks first because her overall estimated fortune reflects both pre-Netflix stardom and the renewed earning power that Joyce Byers helped create.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Winona Ryder
|$18 million – $35 million
|
|Ryder ranks first because Joyce added Netflix-era income to an already valuable multi-decade Hollywood career.
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