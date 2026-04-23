5 Netflix Original Movies to Get Excited About in 2026

2026 will see a plethora of Netflix original movies arrive to stream worldwide. Some have been massively hyped up and others have been shrouded in secrecy. As streaming sites keep growing, more and more A-list stars are boarding original Netflix projects.
Content spending at Netflix increased from $6.88 billion in 2016 to around $18 billion by the end of 2025. The “vast majority” of this budget was dedicated to producing original movies and series. So, let’s break down where that money went with these 5 exciting Netflix original movies releasing in 2026.
5. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is one of the most talked about Netflix original movies of 2026. The hype started back in 2024 when fans of the show were delighted to learn that Cillian Murphy will reprise his iconic role as Tommy Shelby. Written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the story catches up with Shelby years after he rode away to start a new life. As he returns to the bombed out streets of Birmingham during World War II, he is thrust into a secret wartime mission.
While centred around fictional characters, the plot to The Immortal Man is inspired by real historic events and the 19th-century Birmingham street gang. The Oscar-winning Murphy will be joined by Oscar-nominees Tim Roth and Barry Keoghan. Stephen Graham will also reprise his role as Liverpool union leader Hayden Stagg. The film will be released in select theaters before it lands on Netflix on March 6, 2026.
4. Apex
From director Baltasar Kormákur (2 Guns, Beast), Apex is a survival action thriller led by Charlize Theron. Joined by Taron Egerton and Eric Bana, Theron takes on the role of Sasha, a grieving adrenaline junkie who embarks on an epic journey to conquer a menacing river. However, she soon discovers that nature isn’t the only thing out for blood. Alone in the Australian wilderness, she quickly finds herself ensnared in a deadly game with a ruthless predator. Egerton takes on the role of the serial killer hunting her through the terrain. Apex arrives on Netflix on April 24, 2026.
3. Ladies First
Ladies First is one of the most star-studded Netflix original movies landing in 2026. Directed by Thea Sharrock (Wicked Little Letters), this high-concept romcom tells the story of a male chauvinist who gets the shock of his life when he wakes up in a parallel world completely dominated by females. As he faces challenges from a formidable female version of himself, he embarks on a bizarre existential journey. Sacha Baron Cohen leads the film as the awoken ladies man. He is joined by a roster of acclaimed supporting stars including Emily Mortimer, Rosamund Pike, Charles Dance, and Richard E. Grant. Ladies First is expected to land on the platform in May 2026.
2. The Whisper Man
Following the political thriller Zero Day, Robert De Niro is returning to Netflix in 2026 with The Whisper Man. Based on Alex North‘s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, the story centres on Tom Kennedy (Adam Scott), a widowed crime writer who moves back to his hometown with his 8-year-old son. When his son is kidnapped, Tom turns to his estranged father, a retired former police detective (rumored to be played by De Niro). They soon unearth a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as “The Whisper Man.”
Described as a psychological thriller, it’s safe to assume horror elements will be interspersed. The film is directed by James Ashcroft, who last garnered acclaim for his horror film, The Rule of Jenny Pen. The screenplay comes from Ben Jacoby (The First Omen) and Chase Palmer (It). De Niro and Scott will be joined by Michelle Monaghan, Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch, and Owen Teague. The Whisper Man is slated for a summer release on Netflix.
1. Narnia
Four-time Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig surprised the film industry in 2023 with her unique take on the world of Barbie. Serving up a satirical, philosophical exploration of existentialism, feminism, and humanity, her film finished the year as the highest-grossing film worldwide with over $1.4 billion in ticket sales. In 2026, she will take her talents to Netflix with Narnia.
Adapted from C.S. Lewis‘s cherished tale, Gerwig has penned the screenplay. With her directorial prowess, she has wrangled together an all-star cast, including Daniel Craig, Carey Mulligan, Emma Mackey, and Denise Gough. Her take on the story will reportedly feature a contemporary, music-driven approach with potential influences from 1960s/70s rock. The film will receive a major theatrical, red carpet marketing campaign. It is expected to show in over 1,000 IMAX screens before landing on Netflix in December 2026.
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