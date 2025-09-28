Top 10 Most-Watched Netflix Movies of All Time

When it comes to global streaming, the most-watched Netflix movies serve as a true measure of what captures audiences worldwide. Since launching its streaming service in 2007, Netflix has remained a go-to destination for blockbuster-level entertainment. While several other streaming services have launched since then, Netflix’s numbers behind some of its biggest hits prove just how powerful the platform has become.
Often, the words “views” and “hours watched” seem to be used interchangeably, but both are far from the same. While “hours-watched” indicates the length of time audiences spent watching a movie, “views,” which divides the total hours watched by the film’s runtime, is a more accurate metric to gauge the film’s popularity. Here’s a ranking of the ten most-watched Netflix movies of all time, using their total views 90 days after their release.
10. Damsel (2024) — 138 Million Total Views
British actress Millie Bobby Brown led the cast of the 2024 dark fantasy Damsel. Brown, who has become one of Netflix’s biggest stars, plays Elodie, a young woman betrothed to Prince Henry (Nick Robinson). On arrival for her wedding, Elodie is offered as a sacrifice to a dragon, after being promised a fairy tale wedding.
With its feminist twist on classic fantasy tropes and Millie Bobby Brown’s commanding performance, Damsel struck a chord with audiences worldwide. While it sits at number ten on the list, Damsel’s strong debut underscores Netflix’s ability to turn its young stars into global successes. Although critical reviews were mixed or average, Damsel was Netflix’s most-watched movie in the first half of 2024.
9. The Gray Man (2022) — 139.3 Million Total Views
The Russo Brothers’ action thriller The Gray Man (2022) was Netflix’s attempt at launching a full-blown action franchise. Although generally panned by critics, The Gray Man, judging by viewership numbers, proved to be a delight to the audience. With Ryan Gosling as a rogue CIA operative and Chris Evans playing against type as a sadistic villain, the movie had plenty of star power and slick production values. Produced on a $200 million budget, The Gray Man is one of Netflix’s most expensive movies ever made. The film’s non-stop action and global scale helped it rack up enormous viewing hours.
8. Leave the World Behind (2023) — 143.4 Million Total Views
Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, the 2023 film Leave the World Behind is a chilling apocalyptic psychological thriller. It starred A-list stars like Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke. The film follows two families forced to seek shelter together as mysterious power outages and societal breakdown sweep across the globe. Leave the World Behind’s thought-provoking themes and star-studded cast made it one of Netflix’s most-discussed releases of 2023. While slower and more cerebral than some other titles on the list, its success shows that Netflix audiences will embrace challenging, high-concept stories alongside popcorn entertainment.
7. Back in Action (2025) — 147.2 Million Total Views
The 2023 action comedy Back in Action was marketed as Cameron Diaz‘s big comeback. Coupled with Jamie Foxx’s health tragedy, audiences were thrilled to see the co-stars and friends “back in action,” irrespective of critics’ panned opinions. Its plot might have been cliché, but the action-comedy gave audiences a mix of nostalgia and high-octane entertainment. With its budget slightly exceeding $200 million, Back in Action remains one of Netflix’s most expensive movies.
6. Bird Box (2018) — 157.5 Million Total Views
The oldest film on this list remains one of the most iconic Netflix originals. Starring Sandra Bullock, the 2018 Bird Box post-apocalyptic horror thriller, where survival means never opening your eyes to the mysterious entities outside. Although adapted from Josh Malerman’s 2014 novel of the same name, the plot captivated and resonated with millions of audiences worldwide. The movie became a cultural phenomenon, spawning memes, viral challenges, and an endless stream of online chatter. Almost a decade later, Bird Box’s influence lingers, and it remains a defining example of Netflix’s ability to deliver quality content.
5. The Adam Project (2022) — 157.6 Million
Ryan Reynolds scored another Netflix win with The Adam Project. Filmmaker and actor Shawn Levy directed the 2022 sci-fi action comedy. The movie follows a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self to save the future. The Adam Project was successful with audiences because it struck the perfect balance between action spectacle, emotional family drama, and comedy. What made the film stand out is that it achieved its total views within just 28 days after its release.
4. Don’t Look Up (2021) — 171.4 Million Total Views
Adam McKay’s satirical disaster black comedy divided critics but drew in massive numbers. Don’t Look Up ‘s star-studded cast included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and an ensemble cast portraying scientists and politicians. Their characters tried, and failed, to deal with an impending comet strike. Its mix of comedy and biting social commentary resonated with audiences, especially in the context of real-world climate debates and political dysfunction. Love it or hate it, Don’t Look Up became one of Netflix’s most talked-about original films.
3. Carry-On (2024) — 172.1 Million Total Views
Carry-On was one of Netflix’s 2024 big swings that paid off massively. Taron Egerton led the action thriller cast as a TSA officer caught in a deadly high-stakes scheme. Audiences were hooked by its suspenseful premise and Egerton’s gripping performance. What makes Carry-On notable is how a mid-budget ($47 million) thriller managed to outperform many bigger productions. If anything, it proved that Netflix audiences crave tightly wound storytelling just as much as they love spectacle. Interestingly, the movie also received generally positive reviews from critics.
2. Red Notice (2021) — 230.9 Million Total Views
Twenty-eight days after its release, Red Notice rose to become the most-watched Netflix movie, raking in over 230 million views. With a star-studded ensemble featuring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, Red Notice is an action comedy that feels like a classic Hollywood blockbuster, albeit with a Netflix stamp. It was a mixture of everything good, from witty banter to globe-trotting heists. Although panned by critics, the $200 million movie greatly impressed audiences, sitting undefeated as the most-watched Netflix movie until it was dethroned in 2025.
1. KPop Demon Hunters (2025) — 236 Million Total Views
In a surprising twist, the 2025 animated musical fantasy film KPop Demon Hunters ultimately became the most-watched Netflix movie of all time. Besides becoming Netflix’s most-watched original animated series, its limited two-day theatrical release saw its $19.2 million become the platform’s best box office performance. Combining the glossy energy of K-pop stardom with supernatural action, KPop Demon Hunters follows a group of idol signers who moonlight as demon hunters. While the premise might sound wild, its combination of spectacle, music, and heart proved irresistible to audiences. While the list of the most-watched Netflix movies isn’t carved in stone, it’ll take a long time to dethrone the top five films.
Follow Us