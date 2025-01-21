Every Non-Superhero Movie Directed By The Russo Brothers

The Russo Brothers, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, are among Hollywood’s most successful filmmakers. Although each has worked on solo projects, they’re often recognized for the success of their collaborations. Together, their films have grossed over $2.7 billion dollars at the Box Office. Both born in Cleveland, Ohio, Anthony is the oldest of the two brothers. Interestingly, while Anthony studied law, it was Joe who studied acting.
The Russo Brothers made their feature directorial debut in 1997 with the 72-minute Pieces. The brothers co-wrote and produced the film with a $10,000 budget. After Pieces premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival in Los Angeles, filmmaker Steven Soderbergh approached the duo for a collaboration on a project. Thus began the Russo Brothers’ filmmaking journey in Hollywood. Although famous for their superhero projects, here are 5 non-superhero movies the Russo Brothers have directed.
Welcome to Collinwood
Having been impressed by their Pieces film, the 2002 Welcome to Collinwood was the Russo Brothers’ film Steven Soderbergh collaborated with them on. Soderbergh co-produced the film with his then-partner George Clooney under the now-defunct Section Eight Productions. Welcome to Collinwood, a caper comedy that follows a group of quirky, small-time criminals in Cleveland who come together to execute a heist.
The film is a remake of Mario Monicelli’s Oscar-nominated 1958 Italian film Big Deal on Madonna Street (I soliti ignoti). Welcome to Collinwood featured an ensemble cast, including Luis Guzmán, William H. Macy, Isaiah Washington, Sam Rockwell, Patricia Clarkson, George Clooney, and Andrew Davoli. Jennifer Esposito, Gabrielle Union, and David Warshofsky joined the cast in supporting roles. Welcome to Collinwood received mixed reviews from critics and bombed at the Box Office. Produced on an $8–12 million budget, the film only grossed $4.6 million after its theatrical run.
You, Me and Dupree
After Welcome to Collinwood, the Russo Brothers were hired to direct several television projects. They returned to the big screen in 2006 to direct the romantic comedy You, Me and Dupree. At the time, it was their biggest project, with a production budget of $54 million. Coincidentally, it became their international breakthrough project as filmmakers. The rom-com revolves around newlyweds Carl (Matt Dillon) and Molly Peterson (Kate Hudson), who are settling into their new life together.
However, their domestic bliss is disrupted when Carl’s best friend, Randy Dupree (Owen Wilson), moves in with them after losing his job and home. Dupree, though well-meaning, is an overgrown child who creates chaos in their lives with his carefree and reckless behavior. Soon, his presence strains Carl and Molly’s marriage, leading to humorous yet tense situations. The film also starred Michael Douglas and Seth Rogen in supporting roles. Despite being panned by critics, You, Me and Dupree was a Box Office success, grossing $130.4 million.
Cherry
After their $2 billion Avengers film’s success, Cherry was the Russo Brothers’ directorial project. The 2021 crime drama was based on Nico Walker’s 2018 novel of the same name. The gritty drama centers around a young man’s descent into addiction and crime. It stars Tom Holland as Cherry and portrays the character’s journey through multiple phases of life. The film’s plot unfolds in five chapters—When Life Was Beginning, I Saw You, Basic, Cherry, Home, and Dope Life. Although critics praised Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo’s performances, the film generally received mixed reviews.
The Gray Man
The Russo Brothers followed Cherry with their ninth co-directed film, The Gray Man. The high-octane action thriller featured a star-studded cast. The film was based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 debut novel of the same name. The film’s plot revolves around Courtland Gentry (Ryan Gosling), a highly skilled CIA operative commissioned as Sierra Six. Recruited from prison by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) for covert missions, Six becomes one of the agency’s top assets.
However, when Six uncovers damning secrets about the CIA, he becomes the target of a global manhunt. The Gray Man also starred Chris Evans (as Lloyd Hansen), Ana de Armas (as Dani Miranda), and Regé-Jean Page (as Denny Carmichael). It also starred Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, and Alfre Woodard. With a production budget of $200 million, The Gray Man is one of Netflix’s most expensive films. Although it received a limited theatrical release, The Gray Man enjoyed amazing viewership numbers on Netflix.
The Electric State
The Russo Brothers’ next project is the sci-fi adventure comedy-drama The Electric State. The brothers again worked with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as screenwriters. The film’s screenplay is loosely adapted from Simon Stålenhag’s 2018 graphic novel. The Electric State is set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the mid-1990s. It centers around Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown), who sets out to find her missing brother after being approached by a robot.
In that alternate world, sentient robots once coexisted peacefully with humans. However, these robots are forced to live in exile following a failed uprising. The movie is scheduled for release on March 14, 2025, and has another star-studded cast. These include Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, and Giancarlo Esposito. It also includes a high-profile voice cast, comprising Jason Alexander, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Billy Bob Thornton, Jenny Slate, Alan Tudyk, Colman Domingo, and Rob Gronkowski. Having explored their non-superhero projects, here are the Russo Brothers’ highest-grossing movies.
