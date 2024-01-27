Should Jennifer Lawrence Return To The Hunger Games Franchise?

Home
Jennifer Lawrence was on tour to promote her new film, No Hard Feelings. During an interview with Variety, the Oscar winner stated that she was keen on returning to the franchise which made her a star instantly. Now, there are only four books in the Hunger Games series. The final book, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is a prequel to the original series that came out last month. 

Given how Mockingjay ended, there doesn’t seem to be any more need for another film in the Hunger Games series. However, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes isn’t a total flop, so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if the studio greenlights another film. At the end of the day, executives care about dollar signs, so they would have no issues milking the The Hunger Games series until it’s bone dry. So, should Jennifer Lawrence return to the franchise if producers want another film with Katniss Everdeen?

The Journey Is Over For Katniss Everdeen

Katniss Everdeen in Hunger Games

When Mockingjay ended, President Snow was finally killed off. In addition, Katniss got revenge on Alma Coin after her sister Prim was murdered in a bomb drop that the latter masterminded from the beginning. It wasn’t all rainbows and kittens for Katniss as her ending was bittersweet. She was acquitted of murder and forced to return home to District 12. Her romance with Peeta was rekindled, but her character did stay alive.

Katniss’s journey is complete. President Snow is dead and so is Coin. The story doesn’t need to continue from here. The purpose of her arc was to finally rid the district of the tyranny that has been dominating for so long by names who don’t truly value the lives of lower-class citizens. Sure, Commander Paylor was voted as the new President at the tail end of the film; however, she’s not like Snow or Coin nor were there hints that she had something sinister planned with their next rule.

The Story For Katniss Everdeen Isn’t Complete However

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

On the other hand, we can’t rule out a continuation of her story since Katniss didn’t have a happy ending in Mockingjay. She was forced to go back home. Unfortunately, her mother left for District 4. There is still a story to tell because Katniss’s world is fully consumed in peace. Her overall objective has been achieved, but that doesn’t mean a new purpose can’t be made for the titular hero.

It’s been eight years since Mockingjay. The next film could easily pick up ten years after the events of the last feature. It would be a mistake to go back to the Hunger Games rule. The concept remains exciting, but the story has reached beyond the competition. Perhaps Katniss has risen to power and is now the new President? Or Commander Paylor is assassinated and Katniss is being blamed for her murder?

There are plenty of directions to go should executives revisit Katniss. Granted, it does run the risk of overstaying its welcome by adding more material beyond the books. Plus, there’s no denying that the Hunger Games competition itself is a huge draw. Catching Fire remains the highest-grossing film in the franchise, and that was mainly centered around the competition. It will always be obvious that another Hunger Games film is simply for the money, but there is plenty of opportunity to create another compelling entry that adds to the lore of Hunger Games.

Should Jennifer Lawrence Return To The Franchise

The actress doesn’t need The Hunger Games franchise. She’s proven to be a diverse talent who’s able to leap into different types of films. However, if Jennifer Lawrence does come back to the series then it shouldn’t just be for the money. The Oscar winner should come back because the story is genuinely fresh and a compelling take that adds dimension to the series overall. Preferably, the franchise should remain dead as there’s no need for a Hunger Games sequel.

