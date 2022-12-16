Home
Movies
Movie Review: Violent Night

Movie Review: Violent Night

Credit: Violent Night

Santa is back! But this time, he’s an ass-kicking warrior doing more than stocking stuffings this year. Violent Night stars David Harbour as Mr. Klaus, who happens to be on the premise of a wealthy family’s home as an elite team is robbing them of mercenaries. Santa Claus will show that he’s more than a jolly spirit who brings gifts. The film also stars Alexis Louder, John Leguizamo, Alex Hassell, and Beverly D’Angelo.

Why There Will Never Be Another Sean Connery
Violent Night is, well…violent. Given the name and rating for this feature, that shouldn’t be a surprise, but given the nature of this Christmas-themed film, the vulgarity and extreme gory certainly were. This isn’t a bad thing in my book. I bring this up to give people a heads-up if they’re planning to bring their kids to what they think might be an innocent Christmas film. If you love gore and violence, this film is for you. However, this isn’t just a standard action pic with tough-guy one-liners and crazy set pieces; Violent Night does have a story with heart and a compelling central character. Santa is depressed. His marriage is on the rocks. And he’s not happy about how materialistic the world has become in 2022. This gives Santa a meaningful arc that allows him to recapture his Christmas spirit, and David Harbour is more than up to the task. His dynamic with Trudy Lightstone (Leah Brady) is the film’s heart, and it’s great that the filmmakers took the time to build characters instead of going gonzo action crazy. Harbour never feels out of place in the action scenes, and The Stranger Things star has his charm and wit on full display. The film has more heart and humor than expected, and it’s certainly all the better for it.

Credit: Violent Night

Regarding the other cast members, Brendan Fletcher’s Krampus stands out the most as a fun supporting character. However, Cam Gigandet’s Morgan Lightstone and Alex Hassell’s Jason Lightstone are great. John Leguizamo is…acting. His character is given some dimension but not much; however, Leguizamo feels he’s simply going through the motions. It won’t be the worst acting you’ll ever see, but his performance does stand out like a sore thumb. After Cop Shop (A tremendous and underrated 2021 action film), it’s disappointing that Alexis Louder isn’t given much to do, and Beverly D’Angelo plays her part well. Still, she’s not much of a factor either.
Some jokes miss. And there are some annoying characters, but thankfully, they don’t dominate the screen. Not surprisingly, the action is intense. Is John Wick good? No, but it’s gritty, brutal, fun, and inventive. There’s an intriguing backstory on why Santa is this ultimate ass-kicker. The most memorable moments that will come out of this film are the incredible kills. There’s a kill so excellent that it reaches Mortal Kombat fatality awesomeness (the game, not the movie). You’ll know the kill when you see it.

Credit: Violent Night

There’s also a fun homage to Home Alone, and the movie does an excellent job of paying respect to the Christmas classic while giving some biting commentary. Violent Night is not a perfect movie, but it will be a crowd-pleaser. Again, this all comes down to your tolerance of the violence presented within the film. This is pretty much Die Hard with Santa, yet it never feels like a knockoff as it stands on its own two feet. A fun Christmas movie that’s a welcome return to classic action movies and a fun deviation from any of the other films playing right now.
Braun Strowman Suplexes The Big Show off Top Rope and Destroys the Ring
Related Posts
Godzilla vs. Kong Gets the Honest Trailers Treatment
Five Movies That Were Made to Win Oscars But Completely Bombed
Rian Johnson Kept a Camera Handy on Set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Here are Some Shots
10 Things You Didn’t Know about the Movie Wall Street
The BBC’s List of Best Foreign-Language Movies Shines a Much-Needed Spotlight on the Best Movies the World Has to Offer
Must Have: Custom Handmade Harry Potter Letterman Jackets

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share discuss these topics on a daily basis.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
The Official Teaser For That 90s Show Has Arrived
The Trailer for Willem Dafoe’s Inside Has Been Released
The Purge franchise
The Purge Franchise Leading to The Forever Purge and Beyond
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Antonio Banderas Says That Tom Holland Should Be A Successor To His Version Of Zorro
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To Quentin Tarantino’s Claims That Superheroes Have Killed The Movie Star
Movie Review: Violent Night
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
How Many Endings Will Indiana Jones 5 Have?
The character Dream in the Sandman stands surveying his the relm of the dreamwprld
Yes, There Will be a Season 2 for Sandman
How is Brooke Bailey in the Months Following Her Daughter’s Tragic Death?
Cheat Guide To Hunting Shelgon In Pokémon Violet
Demon Slayer Excites Fans With Its Season 3 Announcement
OPEN WORLD RPG
Open World RPG Games Every Anime Fan Should Play
Aldis Hodge on Today Show
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch