Woman Claiming To Be “Nicole Kidman’s Secret Daughter” Breaks Silence After Actress Makes TikTok Debut

Digital content creator “s.geeeee,” who has a long-running comedy bit where she pretends to be Nicole Kidman’s “secret daughter,” recently revisited the gimmick after the actress made her TikTok debut.
The TikToker, known on Facebook as “Sachi.gee,” started the shtick after several of her followers told her she looked like the Eyes Wide Shut star.
She has also joked in the past that Kidman knows magic and has sued her for making “revelations” about her childhood.
The scenarios are entirely fictional and meant as absurdist humor, though Sachi’s deadpan delivery often leaves netizens confused and worried.
“Get a lawyer and demand a DNA test, and put this to rest,” one person reacted in all seriousness.
The TikToker said that Nicole Kidman joining TikTok could open up a “can of worms”
On August 26, 2026, Nicole Kidman shared her first TikTok video, featuring a montage of her looks and red carpet moments from the European premiere of her upcoming film Practical Magic 2.
Kidman stepped out in a shimmering, slim-fitting custom Chanel gown with cascading pearls draped along the torso, and was seen holding hands with her co-star, Sandra Bullock, at the event.
Reacting to Kidman’s foray into TikTok, Sachi shared a video keeping in line with her stunt.
“My mother, Nicole Kidman, is actually here on TikTok now,” she started. “I never thought I’d see the day when the real Nicole Kidman would have a TikTok account, so if you’re seeing this, Mom, hi.”
“All of my friends are just asking me, ‘Oh my god, what are you going to do? Everyone is now going to tag her in all of your videos about her,’” she continued.
“All I’m asking is, don’t do that. Please don’t go back and tag her in all of my old videos about her. I really don’t want to open up that can of worms again. And last I heard, she put a spell on herself to delete the memory of me. And honestly, maybe that’s for the best, after all these lawsuits and hurt and pain.”
“I think maybe this can be a fresh start for us. Maybe we can start a relationship online,” Sachi joked, adding that she was hoping for an “olive branch” from Kidman.
The TikToker joked that Nicole Kidman kept her “under the floorboards” and has sued her twice
Since starting the joke sometime in May 2026, Sachi has made several claims about her “relationship” with Nicole Kidman.
In one video, she joked that Kidman hid her as a child in the basement under the floorboards.
In a few clips, she said that both Kidman and she were capable of “using spells” on people and things, a reference to the actress’ Practical Magic character, and often jokes about Kidman turning people into ladders.
In another clip, she said actor Ray Liotta was her father and often visited her “under the floorboards” and that she helped him to “fake” his demise by turning him into a wooden stool.
She has even joked that Kidman has sued her twice, most recently for claiming that Practical Magic 2 was “made as a cover-up” for her life story.
She also talked about her equation with Kidman’s real daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.
She called them “sweet” and said they also visited her “under the floorboards” and brought her hot chocolate, though it was too “powdery.”
Nicole Kidman’s daughters sided with her in divorce from Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman is very close to her two daughters, and she has been acting as their primary parent since her divorce from their father, singer Keith Urban.
The two got married in June 2006 and separated in 2025 after 19 years of marriage, with their divorce finalizing in January 2026.
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Reports at the time claimed that Urban, going through a “midlife crisis,” had initiated the separation, and it blindsided Kidman, who wanted to save the marriage.
While Kidman herself has not said much about the split, insiders have claimed that she was a pillar of strength for the girls through the difficult time, even as they felt “hurt” by their father’s temper and long absences.
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“They love their dad, but Nicole’s been the constant. She’s been there for every school event, every bedtime. Keith’s been touring, filming—gone,” the insider told gossip columnist Rob Shuter after the divorce.
“Nicole has the daughters emotionally and physically. The loyalty lines are drawn, and they’re standing with mom.”
Kidman also adopted two children, Isabella Jane Cruise, born in 1992, and Connor Cruise, born in 1995, with her previous ex-husband, Tom Cruise. She reportedly has a strained relationship with both.
“Where’s the DNA proof?” one netizen questioned Sachi’s joke claim
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