The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3: “Legacy” Recap

In The Cleaning Lady Season 1, Episodes 1&2 we were introduced to Thony a single mother, living on an expired Visa in the United States to help secure a life-changing treatment for her son Luca who is dying from a rare autoimmune disease. Thony who works as a maid for a living ends up becoming a cleaner for a powerful criminal organization after witnessing a murder. In the last two episodes, we found out that Thony is a medical doctor in Cambodia and she used her medical knowledge to save her bosses life. We also discovered that her sister-in-law is also living undocumented in the US with her two children, one of who has just discovered that he isn’t a legal citizen. The Cleaning Lady Season 1, Episode 3 starts with the revelation of a family secret. After meeting with an immigration lawyer that was way out of her meager salary, to find out about Chris’s DACA status, Fiona finally tells her son the truth about his father.
It turns out that Chris’s dad wasn’t an American citizen and he’s also not dead. Poor Chris! We’re only three episodes in and this is the second big secret that Fiona has revealed to her son. We get it, sometimes parents keep secrets to protect their children, but the show never clarifies what Fiona is trying to protect Chris from. Fiona isn’t the only one fighting for her son in this episode. Thony receives some heart-breaking news about Luca’s health. The damage to his liver is extensive and he’ll need a transplant disqualifying him from the stem cell treatment. Thony offers the doctor a bribe to go through with the treatment even though it’s against hospital policies and sadly they turn down her offer. Garrett Miller the overzealous detective isn’t making things any easier for Thony. He desperately needs an “inside man” in the Barsamism organization so that he can solve this case and fix his reputation after sleeping with an informant on a previous case. Detective Miller only sees Thony as an undocumented immigrant and he uses her immigration status and her need to save Luca as leverage. What a jerk!
In this episode, we learn more about the infamous crime family that Arman works for. Arman has been working for Hayak since he was a teen despite his father being against it. Working with Hayak cost Arman his family because they eventually disowned him when he refused to stop working for the Barsamian family. Over the years, he’s come to think of Hayak as family. However, Arman is in for a rude awakening when he realizes that all he’ll ever be to the Barsamian family is the hired help. Arman’s growing tension with Hayak’s is Tarik is jealous of the relationship Arman has with his father and he thinks that Arman is trying to steal his legacy. The two butt heads in this episode when Tarik accuses Thony of stealing. In reality, Thony was hunting for evidence that she could be useful to Detective Miller. But for some reason, Arman completely trusts Thony and he doesn’t hesitate to take up for her.
It’s obvious that Arman and Thony have chemistry and in each episode the bond they have grow stronger. When Thony saves the life of a senator that Arman almost killed, she’s reminded of just the kind of man he really is the type of people that she’s working for. The show has been hinting towards a possible love triangle between Thony, Arman, and his wife Nadia. It looks like there is another contender for Arman’s heart. That person happens to be Isabel, Hayak’s daughter. Arman and Isabel were lovers back in the day, but Arman finds out that Hayak didn’t want them together because he was the help.There is still a lot of love between Arman and Isabel because, in Episode 3, he calms her wedding day nerves with a kiss and they make peace with how their relationship ended in the past. All of the women in his life represent a different part of him. Nadia pushes Arman to be more ambitious by encouraging him to ask Hayak to make him a partner in the hotel. Arman’s relationship with Isabel is nostalgic and it reminds him of the true love that he once felt when they were together. Thony on the other hand, represents the good in Arman the good that’s bound to go away if he continues to work for Hayak. We would have loved to witness a bonding moment between Fiona and Thony. Neither one of them know what’s going on in each other’s life at the moment. Thony continues to lie about her new with Arman which will ultimately draw a wedge in their relationship.