Euphoria Season 3 Finale: Alternative and Happier Endings For Rue Bennett

The emotionally charged Euphoria season 3 ending left myriad fans devastated. Although she had it coming, considering her addiction problem and habit of dining with drug cartels, Rue Bennett’s (Zendaya) death, following an accidental overdose, broke many hearts. Even worse, her death was later revealed to be a murder, orchestrated by drug boss Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje). Essentially, Rue didn’t overdose on fentanyl-laced painkillers; she was killed with them.
The first season of Euphoria introduced audiences to Rue Bennett, a troubled teenager battling drug addiction and coming-of-age challenges. The character also served as the show’s narrator until her tragic death in the season three finale. Starring Zendaya as Rue, the series explored sensitive themes of addiction, sexuality, and self-esteem. Seven years and three seasons later, viewers felt a connection to Rue, especially after watching her complicated journey to redemption. Fans resonated with Rue’s efforts to stay sober and make an honest living, only for her story to end in a body bag. We came up with better alternatives to wrap up Rue’s arc without the heartbreaking accidental overdose.
Her Trauma Could Have Become a Testimony
From the first season to the finale, Rue Bennett’s life reflected the harsh realities of addiction and mental health challenges, especially among teenagers and young adults. Her struggles to stay sober and find her place in the world didn’t always go as planned, no thanks to her self-destructive behaviors and frequent relapse. Rue often lied to her loved ones, causing strained relationships with family and friends. Notwithstanding the setbacks in her recovery, Rue kept fighting.
The third and final season of Euphoria is set five years later, and Rue and her friends are no longer in high school. While they are still battling self-discovery and mental health issues, there’s obvious progress in their efforts. Rue is determined to maintain sobriety and pursue an honest living, despite her tendency to make wrong choices. The climax of the show would have been Rue’s redemption at last after several years of striving for change, highlighting that hard work pays off. Instead, she suddenly dies after taking painkillers laced with lethal fentanyl. Even worse, her death was later revealed to be a murder perpetrated by her boss, Alamo.
Rue Would Do Well as an Informant For the DEA
In the course of her dealings with dangerous drug cartels, Rue had a run-in with law enforcement officers, who offered to let her go if she agreed to work with them. Thus, for most of the final season, Rue worked with the DEA to dismantle drug businesses. Fighting against the same system that ruined her formative years due to addiction would have made a perfect ending for Rue. Instead, her alliance with the DEA became her doom. Alamo found out and poisoned her for being a snitch.
What If Rue and Jules Remained Together?
Another alternative ending for Rue could center on romance. A different outcome for Rue and Jules’ (Hunter Schafer) relationship could have reshaped the show’s conclusion. They had an on-and-off relationship in the previous seasons, but things seemed different in the third and final season. Although they have differing perspectives on life, Rue and Jules are now young adults with clearer visions of what they want, and they still want each other. As such, an alternative ending for Rue would have been a happily ever after with her love interest, who in turn helps keep her on track.
Sam Levinson Planned a Different Ending For Rue’s Arc But Angus Cloud’s Death Flipped The Script
According to showrunner Sam Levinson, he originally wrote a different arc for Rue in the final season before changing things following Angus Cloud‘s death. Levinson told The New York Times Popcast podcast that Rue’s death was an “unavoidable tragedy” necessary to highlight how modern addiction often ends. “If you are experimenting or taking drugs today, it may kill you,” he said. It’s a clear message for the future.
Without letting out the previously proposed ending for Rue, he explained that he decided to flip the script to reflect real consequences of addiction in recent times. Levinson wanted viewers to have the same feeling of losing a loved one. And Rue’s death hit the right spot.
In the end, the Euphoria series finale pays tribute to Angus Cloud, who played a young drug dealer named Fezco in the first two seasons. Unknown to many, Cloud was battling with addiction and later died in 2023 from a fentanyl-related overdose while the final season of Euphoria was still in the writing stage. As such, Ali’s (Colman Domingo) arc of seeking revenge on Rue’s drug boss is a heartfelt tribute to Cloud.
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