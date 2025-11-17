When You See It: 30 AI-Generated Optical Illusions That Mess With Your Head

2023 has been the year of Barbie, Taylor Swift, and, of course, artificial intelligence (AI). The technology that professionals have been working on for years exploded into the mainstream in the beginning of 2023 with a variety of generative AI tools.

ChatGPT, AlphaCode, DALL-E, Midjouney, Synthesia—the number of tools can be quite overwhelming. Offering help by taking on multiple different tasks such as text, photo, video, or code generation, it’s certainly fun to mess around with. And while it was created to threaten the future majority of our jobs, one cannot deny that reimagining the Pope’s getup is hilarious.

Something just as fun that we haven’t seen around quite enough is AI-generated optical illusions. If you haven’t come across them yet, we’re here to fix that. The list below contains a collection of the most fun images that trick your brain.

The majority of the optical illusions on the list have hidden words or pictures inside. To see them, you can either move your phone away from your face until the image comes into view or squint really hard to blur your vision. Either way, have fun!

#1

Image source: DiffusionPics

#2

Image source: DiffusionPics

#3

Image source: DiffusionPics

#4

Image source: DiffusionPics

#5

Image source: DiffusionPics

#6

Image source: Apprehensive_Rush653

#7

Image source: insectprints

#8

Image source: DiffusionPics

#9

Image source: growing_daniel

#10

Image source: DiffusionPics

#11

Image source: DiffusionPics

#12

Image source: NolsenDG

#13

Image source: MikeYEAHMusic

#14

Image source: Ratchet_as_fuck

#15

Image source: Ordinary_Ad_404

#16

Image source: jasonkpargin

#17

Image source: MikeYEAHMusic

#18

Image source: kaduwall

#19

Image source: DiffusionPics

#20

Image source: DiffusionPics

#21

Image source: DiffusionPics

#22

Image source: d3athsdoor1

#23

Image source: DiffusionPics

#24

Image source: DiffusionPics

#25

Image source: DiffusionPics

#26

Image source: Ratchet_as_fuck

#27

Image source: DiffusionPics

#28

Image source: DiffusionPics

#29

Image source: DiffusionPics

#30

Image source: AmeenRoayan

