Kids From A Poor Part Of Johannesburg Receive A Trampoline And Soar Through The Air With Glee

These kids jumping on trampolines and doing somersaults will brighten your day. Taken at the Alexandra Township Trampoline Club in Johannesburg, these pictures are part of photojournalist Kim Ludbrook’s ‘Suspended in Space’ series for EPA Photos.
Alexandra Township is one of South Africa’s poorest urban areas, located on the outskirts of the affluent Sandton area. Most kids here play football on the streets near open sewers or just hang out at dirt fields.
While the trampoline club is a comparatively new addition, it has already produced young stars such as regional champion Phaphama Nxumalo. According to Ludbrook, six gymnasts from the club represented South Africa at the Indo Pacific Championships in July this year.
More info: kimludbrook.com | Facebook (h/t: imgur, theguardian)
