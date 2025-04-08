Severance Season 3 Must Answer These Burning Questions

After a power-packed, eventful season 2 finale, audiences look to Severance season 3 to answer several pressing questions. In all honesty, Severance season 2, despite what was considered a slow start, answered several lingering questions from its first season. It went further by providing the unexpected plot twist, revealing Harmony Cobel’s backstory as Severance’s inventor.
However, as much as season 2 expanded on the series storyline, it left several new questions in its wake. Audiences can only hope it won’t take another three years before Severance season 3 premieres. While viewers remain appreciative of answers provided this past season, here are burning questions that’ll occupy the mind with hopes they’ll be answered in season 3.
Why Were Mark & Gemma Chosen by Lumon?
At this point, the onus is on Severance season 3 to address the lingering elephant in the room. Throughout the show, several narratives have reinforced Mark S. (Adam Scott) and his wife, Gemma (Dichen Lachman), importance to whatever procedure Lumon Industries is creating. With season 2 helping to explain Mark Innie’s work at MDR and how it relates to Cold Harbor and Gemma, the major question for viewers is why the Scouts were chosen. From season 1, Outie Mark was made to believe his wife was dead, with overwhelming evidence of the fact. Why go through all this stress with this particular couple? Failure to answer this question in Severance season 3 could adversely affect the show’s rating if there are ever plans for a fourth season.
What Will Happen to Gemma Now That She’s Out?
One of the two biggest cliffhangers left by the finale of Severance season 2 was the fate of Gemma Scout. The bulk of season 2 focused on proving she was alive and getting her out. As a vital part of Lumon Industries’ experiment on emotions, Gemma threatens the company’s existence in the Outie world. Surprisingly, even with Jame Eagan (Michael Siberry) and Limon’s top management being aware of Mark’s plans to free Gemma, they never really provided security at the “Exports Hall” and door.
If Gemma manages to escape successfully into the Outie world, the best guess scenario is that Devon and Ricken could be waiting on the other side. Hopefully, Gemma will also get help from Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) and Asal Reghabi (Karen Aldridge). However, the lingering question is how she reconnects with Outie Mark. Outie Gemma seemed oblivious that the Mark that helped her escape was an Innie. Generally, audiences just want to know if Gemma will be instrumental in bringing down Lumon Industries and what steps Lumon would take to protect their secrets.
What Happens to Innies Mark S. and Helly R.?
An obvious follow-up question that needs an answer in Severance season 3 is Mark and Helly’s fate. Their fate should naturally be central to season 3’s plot. While the final scene in season 2 could be straight out of a romance novel, with Mark choosing Helly and running down the hallway hand-in-hand, their lives are in danger. Mark has completed Cold Harbor and is relatively useless to Lumon.
Helly’s existence is practically at the mercy of Helena, who would do anything to please her father. With Mark and Helly only existing on the MDR floor, there’s little space to run to. As the central characters in the series, Mark and Helly will return in Severance season 3. What viewers are longing to see is the reason why the Innies will not be punished. Jame Eagan expressed an admiration for Helly, mentioning he sees Kier Eagan (Marc Geller) in her. While this could be a justifiable reason to keep her, there isn’t much reason left to save Mark S.
How Will the Reintegration Benefit Innie and Outie Mark S.?
If one word was used frequently in season 2, it had to be reintegration. However, despite Reghabi’s best efforts, Outie Mark has yet to be fully reintegrated. Although she never mentioned it initially, reintegration seems to take longer than she had led on unless she’s become rusty. In any case, Severance season 3 needs to give audiences a better understanding of the procedure.
As the only leverage/promise given to Innie Mark to help free Gemma, it begs to reason if reintegration would make Innie and Outie Mark separate beings. At this point, the Marks are both in love with two different women with whom they want to spend the rest of their lives. Reintegration, or its idea, must be at the forefront of season 3. Also, if reintegration somehow separates Innie and Outie Mark, its success hinges on Helena choosing to keep Helly alive.
How Will the Events of Season 2 Finale Affect Milchick?
Seth Milchick (Tramell Tillman) was arguably the most changed character in Severance season 2. Audiences watched him go from being the jovial deputy floor manager to the insufferable Milchick in season 2. To be fair, he’s been under a lot of pressure lately, especially having to deal with bosses who aren’t impressed with his job. With all the ensuing chaos in the season 2 finale, top management will expectedly blame Milchick for it.
Even before the finale, Milchick was slowly becoming disillusioned and weary of Lumon’s reprimands. Severance season 3 needs to show how the events shaped Milchick. Milchick could be promoted to secure his loyalty, turning him into one of television’s most vengeful characters, or he could slowly shift allegiances and become an ally to take down Lumon. Whatever the case, it’ll be nice if Severance season 3 makes Milchick’s backstory a secondary story arc.
What Happened to Miss Huang and Irving?
Severance season 2’s finale may have been the season’s highlight, but it’s impossible to forget two departing main characters, John Turturro’s Irving and Miss Huang. Severance season 3 is the best season to give audiences closure for these characters. While it’s unknown if they’ll appear in season 3, their exit leaves a few questions. While Miss Huang’s departure can be explained as the end of her internship, Irving has been a main character for too long to disappear and stay hidden. Although their whereabouts aren’t as pressing as the others, it would be nice if Severance season 3 provided an update about their story arcs. Thankfully, Turturro hinted at the character playing a crucial role in season 3 but didn’t explicitly state if the character will appear in Severance season 3.
