Tramell Tillman has the kind of talent that doesn’t come around very often. From the screen to the stage, has mastered the art of storytelling. No matter what kind of role he plays, he always finds ways to connect with the audience. Now he’s gotten the chance to do just that in a very big way. Tramell is a cast member in the new Apple TV+ series Severence. The series centers around a group of co-workers whose memories have been manipulated. The show marks Tramell’s biggest TV role to date, and it has given him the opportunity to share his talents with a wide audience. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tramell Tillman.
1. He’s From The DMV
Not much is known about Tramell’s life before he got into the entertainment industry, but we do know that he is originally from Maryland. In fact, it was there that he developed an interest in acting. However, once he decided that he was ready to take his career to the next level he decided to relocate to New York City.
2. He’s Been on Broadway
As mentioned earlier, Tramell’s acting experience extends beyond the screen. He has found lots of success in the theater world and his talents have taken him all the way to Broadway. He was in the 2019 production of The Great Society. Now that his on-screen has taken off, it’s unclear if he plans to continue doing theater work.
3. He Loves to Read
A love for storytelling is an important part of being a successful actor. However, Tramell doesn’t just like to tell stories, he also likes to enjoy them just as much as the rest of us. When Tramell gets the chance to take a break from work, he loves to curl up with a good book.
4. He Likes to Travel
People who have gotten the chance to do lots of traveling often say that it’s given them some of the best experiences they’ve ever had. Tramell Tillman would likely agree. He has been fortunate to travel to different parts of the world and it appears to be one of his favorite things to do. On his travels, he especially enjoys spending time out in nature.
5. He’s A Formally Trained Actor
Tramell has put lots of effort into getting where he is today. Part of that effort includes attending The University of Tennessee where he earned a master of fine arts degree in acting. When he graduated in 2014, he was the first Black man to complete the program. Prior to that, he earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Jackson State University.
6. He Was A Shy Kid
Acting was something that Tramell got introduced to at a very early age thanks to his mom. He told AMNY, “I was a shy kid. My journey to acting started in Maryland. When my mom wanted to me become more active, she encouraged me to go into acting. It was a Christmas play, I had one line and I was terrified to do it — but something clicked. The acting bug bit at that moment and ever since.”
7. He’s An Alpha
Greek letter organizations have played an important role in the Black American community for more than 100 years. These organizations offer a family-like atmosphere, networking opportunities, and the chance to give back to the community. Tramell is a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. The fraternity has several well-known members including Stuart Scott, Keenen Ivory Wayans, and Lionel Richie.
8. He Was A Little Intimidated When He First Started Filing
Just because Tramell has been in the industry for a while doesn’t mean that he’s immune to feeling nervous. When talking about his experience filming Severence, Tramell told AMNY, “It was a little intimidating at first, but not because of what they did. You come to set and it’s the dream to work with such gifted artists, it’s daunting at first. But they were so generous and collaborating.”
9. He’s An Activist
Tramell is the kind of person who never hesitates to stand up for what he believes in. He has made it a point to use his platform to raise awareness of issues that are important to him. Tramell is especially passionate about issues that impact the LGBTQ+ community. He has also spoken out about politics and the fight to end racism.
10. He Only Has Six On-Screen Credits
One of the most difficult things about the entertainment industry is that nothing is ever guaranteed no matter how talented a person is. This is evident in the fact that Tramell only has six on-screen credits. However, he has much more experience than just the TV roles he’s had.