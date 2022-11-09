10 Interesting Things You Didn’t Know About Lauren Graham

You probably know her from Gilmore Girls, where she played the iconic Lorelai Gilmore. But what do you know about Lauren Graham?
Lauren Graham is much more than her character on Gilmore Girls. She’s a talented writer, a witty comedian, and a gifted actress. She is charming both on-screen and off-screen, and that’s why we love her.
So, if you’re looking to find out more about Lauren Graham, check out these ten interesting facts you probably didn’t know about her.
1. She’s a Published Book Author
Aside from her acting gigs, Lauren is also a published book author. As of now, she wrote three books: Someday, Someday, Maybe, In Conclusion, Don’t Worry About It, and Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between).
These books show us who Lauren Graham truly is. She shares stories of her upbringing, her experience shooting Gilmore Girls, being a single woman in Hollywood, etc.
2. She Kind Of Dated Matthew Perry
Another thing you probably didn’t know about Lauren Graham is that she kind of dated Matthew Perry at one point. The two have been linked for years but never officially confirmed anything. According to close sources, they were flirting for a long time, but their fling never turned into anything serious.
3. She Knew Peter Krause for Years
While we’re on the topic of Graham’s love life, she is now in a happy relationship with Peter Krause, who you probably know from Parenthood. The two knew each other for years before getting together, which is so cute and funny. She tells everything about their romance in her latest book, Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between).
4. She Started Dating Peter Krause on the Set of Parenthood
After several years of knowing each other, they officially started dating on the set of Parenthood. Interestingly enough, they played each other siblings on the show.
5. Lauren Graham Never Watched Gilmore Girls… Until the Revival
Lauren Graham also admitted she never watched Gilmore Girls during its very long run. As she explained, it was never comfortable for her to watch herself on screen, so she chose not to do it. However, when it was time to shoot the revival, she finally decided to give it a watch, and she talked about it in detail in her recently published memoir.
6. She Is a Good Cook
Unlike her famous character Lorelai Gilmore, Lauren Graham is a very good cook. Although this might come as a shock to you, she is not that similar to Lorelai. And one of their biggest differences is definitely that Graham loves to cook, while Lorelai never spends more than 5 minutes in the kitchen.
7. Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel Never Had a Chemistry Read
Another interesting fact about Lauren Graham is that she and Alexis Bledel never got the chance to do a chemistry read before the show. Instead, the casting directors went with their gut and decided to cast these two actresses as the world’s most famous mother-daughter duo. It’s safe to say they did their jobs very well because Lauren and Alexis have the best on-screen chemistry.
8. Her Father raised her
Another thing you probably didn’t know about Lauren Graham is that her father raised her. Her parents divorced when she was five, leaving her father to solo parent her until he remarried ten years later.
9. She Guest-Starred in a Lot of Sitcoms
Graham appears on a number of different shows, movies, and sitcoms throughout her long acting career. If you don’t remember, she played one of Jerry’s girlfriends on Seinfeld. Besides that, she guest-starred in one 3rd Rock from the Sun episode.
10. She Wasn’t an Overnight Success
One of the most interesting facts about Graham is that she was not an overnight sensation. She really worked hard to get to where she is now. According to her latest memoir, she lived in NYC for years without ever landing a gig. After hustling for years, she finally landed the role of Lorelai Gilmore, which turned out to be the role of her life.