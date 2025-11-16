45 Of The Silliest New Pics Of Doggos ‘Malfunctioning’, As Shared On This Online Group

Woof woof! Dear Pandas, we hope you’re as happy as a dog who found out it’s going for walkies. And in case you’re feeling a bit blue, then we’ve got the perfect cure—adorable and hilarious pictures of dogs. And lots of ‘em!
The ‘What’s Wrong With Your Dog?’ subreddit is a celebration of all things canine and fluffy. The online community has turned the cuteness and silliness dials all the way to the max, and they share pics of pets ‘malfunctioning.’ There’s so much humor and good vibes here that you probably won’t want to leave. And if we don’t put a smile on your face with this list, then you really have no other choice than to go down to your local animal shelter and adopt a pup, don’t you?
Oh, and remember to give each and every doggo and pupperino all the love and attention that they deserve. Tell them what good boys and girls they are in the comments, and remember that upvoting the pic is like scratching their belly. And in case you want to say ‘hi!’ to some more endearing dogs, you can find Bored Panda’s most recent articles about r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog right here, here, and here.
Bored Panda got in touch with our friends at the PDSA, the UK’s leading vet charity. Vet Nurse Shauna Spooner was kind enough to tell us how we can bring more playfulness, fun, and movement into our dogs’ lives, how much pets take after their owners, and when we should ideally teach our canines proper etiquette. We also tackled the age-old question of whether or not we can teach an old dog new tricks. Read on for our full interview with the PDSA.
#1 Mother’s Day
Image source: just-a-traveler
#2 Same Bro
Image source: 1LittleSunflower
#3 Tick Tock Clarice…
Image source: experiencedDominion
#4 What Is This?
Image source: JacksonBillyMcBob
#5 This Weirdo’s Figured Out That Sitting Here Gets Her The Most Pets From Passers-By
Image source: HimeTheHusky
#6 Magic Pie Bush
Image source: LarrySoObvious
#7 My Dogs Beauty Is Sometimes Hard To Capture On Camera
Image source: siraelwindrunner
#8 Doggo: So You Are Getting Married… Lmao
Image source: MeliaDanae
#9 My Dog Has Started Laying Down Like A Person
Image source: Xynopit
#10 I Would Never Tell Him That It Isn’t
Image source: DARKplayz_
#11 She Likes To Watch The Fishes
Image source: tantalizingGarbage
#12 This Is What Happens When You Try To Take A Picture Of Our Dog From The Front
Image source: HekYou
#13 I Specifically Chose This Park Because There Is No Water Feature…
Image source: Xfocus
#14 Seriously. This Is How He Sits. All. The. Time
Image source: Imperfectyourenot
#15 My Old Bulldog Compared To My New. I Thought The Old Had Attitude. Lord Help Me
Image source: Tegasauras
#16 Yum
Image source: Ryanfunroe
#17 Dog vs. Wave
Image source: MeliaDanae
#18 Day Off. Someone Is Making Barbecue In The Country I:
Image source: sickreins_03
#19 Chicken Legs
Image source: JacksonBillyMcBob
#20 Shoutout To The Time I Wanted To Take A Beautiful Photo Of The Landscape And My Dog Just Went…
Image source: NahiriDidNothinWrong
#21 Mind Your Own Goddamn Business, Keith
Image source: Kezzva
#22 Does Anyone Have The Assembly Instructions? I Don’t Think He’s Supposed To Look Like That…
Image source: Mjyys99
#23 Personal Space? What Is Personal Space?
Image source: golfer888
#24 The Doggo King
Image source: cenabollywood
#25 I’m Sure He’s Trying To Hipnotize Me To Let Him Out.
Image source: Verpalas
#26 Caught This Doofus Mid Sneeze
Image source: mattkward
#27 Yoga Or Exorcism?
Image source: ljburrows12
#28 His Name Is Dug
Image source: Devi8tor
#29 My Favorite Picture Of Daisy. I Have It Framed, Hanging On My Wall.
Image source: Square-Force69
#30 His Face When I Started Staring Back At Him
Image source: lcmonreddit
#31 This Is Our One Tooth Dog Taco Who Likes To Be Snuggled Like A Little Baby To Go To Bed.
Image source: Cyntakz
#32 She Jumped The Gun On The New Doggie Door Installation
Image source: hollysand1
#33 A Photo Of My Sister’s Dog Having The Time Of His Life
Image source: Dodzer89
#34 I Guess This Belongs Here, Just Look How Happy He Is, Cone Of Gatherings
Image source: putput420
#35 So My German X Belgian Shepherd, Realised After 11 Years He Can “Shut The Blinds”
Image source: stokpaut3
#36 This Is How She Protests When She Can’t Have Our Food.
Image source: FrankiePupperz
#37 He Stole A Cheeseburger And Just Had It Sitting In His Mouth
Image source: YoonminLife
#38 We Got Him A Stand So He Wouldn’t Have To Bend Down So Much While Eating. Yeah, About That…
Image source: Mjyys99
#39 He Fell Asleep In The Rain Today
Image source: scrantic
#40 She Wasn’t Ready To Get Out Of The Car
Image source: madogg0403
#41 Finn Makes Photographer’s Lives Interesting
Image source: NoelaniSpell
#42 My Dog’s Reaction To Fourth Of July Fireworks
Image source: quxile
#43 Dog Sitter Sent Me This Piece Of Art With No Context
Image source: Svnyrs-btwn
#44 We Wouldn’t Let Her In The Pool, So She Stared At Us From The Windowsill.
Image source: thisiateforbreakfast
#45 My Dog Got Into Some Unicorn Eggs And Now She Won’t Stop Puking Up Rainbows. Any Advice?
Image source: bellchilton
Follow Us