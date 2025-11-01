Heidi Klum Drops Nightmare 2025 Costume After Years Of Truly Unhinged Halloween Looks

Halloween isn’t just a holiday for Heidi Klum; it’s a runway ritual.
While some of her peers play it safe, Klum treats it as her personal Met Gala in which she strives to claim the spotlight every single time.
And so, every year, fans and fellow A-listers crowd her feed (and her bash) to see what boundary she’ll cross next, and true to form, she never disappoints.
Here, we revisit 15 of her Halloween looks and the costumes in which she turned Hollywood’s spooky season into a spectacle.
#1 2017- A ‘Thriller’ Style Werewolf
In 2017, Heidi Klum found inspiration in Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video by donning the white socks—and a werewolf upper torso.
Like with numerous other performances, the actress had a cast of extras to complete the look.
Image source: Slaven Vlasic/Getty
#2 2024 – Et (The Female Version)
In 2024, the 52-year-old opted for something out of this world—quite literally.
She appeared as E.T., well, the female version at least, and in her photo dump of the event, she could be seen next to the opposite gender of the creature.
Both had the wide-eyed ovoid visages that have long defined TV watchers’ perceptions of what extraterrestrials look like as they waded through the grass.
It must be noted that so much thought and effort went into the costumes that Klum’s was able to move its eyes around in their sockets—eyes definitely were not hers; they were way too big.
Also, a telltale pair of oglers, two holes more or less where a human’s nose would be in relation to their eyes, and a telling horizontal slash below them appeared on the costume’s neck.
This was where her actual face was.
Either that or E.T. has two faces, and Hollywood has been keeping it a secret.
Image source: heidiklum
#3 2019 – An Alien With Its Innards Showing
October 2019 was a particularly gory evening for anyone in attendance. According to In Style, the costume makers took 12 hours to put together what was at that point dubbed an “alien” look.
But truly, it is reminiscent of something that escaped the ME’s table mid-post-mortem, put on a pair of heels, and tried to slay at Heidi’s Halloween party.
Image source: Paul Bruinooge/Getty
#4 2018 – Princess Fiona
In 2018, the retired model treated her followers to a video interview, dressed as Fiona from the animated movie series Shrek.
Her fiancé at the time, Tom Kaulitz, from the German band Tokio Hotel, was dragged into the gag and made to dress up as the titular character.
In the interview, Klum said she was surprised that Kaulitz agreed. Kaulitz used the opportunity to score some points.
“She still looks pretty,” he said into the microphone.
Image source: TheStewartofNY/Getty
#5 2015 – Jessica Rabbit
Heidi Klum, it must be said, mimicked Jessica Rabbit to the point that it looked like the animated character had stepped out of the TV screen.
Images posted to her Instagram account show her in character and costume, strutting her stuff in a setting much like that in the movie Who [unalived] Roger Rabbit?
According to In Style, it was not so much the idea that won Klum attention – Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio showed up wearing the same costume at the event – but rather the prosthetic curves.
Image source: Mike Coppola/Getty
#6 2014 – A Butterfly
While Klum may have described herself as “winging it” in 2014, we beg to differ. That costume, like so many others, must have consumed time and effort.
According to reports, the model walked the streets of New York in the costume before attending her own party.
She would later explain: “I have no problem with bugs and spiders or snakes and that kind of stuff. I like them.”
Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
#7 2012 – Cleopatra
Perhaps as a nod to the industry that propelled her to fame, Heidi Klum paid tribute to an ancient queen—one who was renowned for her beauty and intelligence: Cleopatra.
Like all of her Halloween endeavors, this one was comprehensive, sporting everything from the headgear to the eyeliner.
Tellingly, she conveyed this message at her first Halloween after she split with her ex-husband, Seal.
Image source: Michael Loccisano/Getty
#8 2025 – Medusa
Starting with the most recent: Klum showed up in a long snake like outfit and as a nod to the age old legend, captioned the image: “Don’t stare too long or you’ll turn to stone.”
Fans welcomed the sighting with one person summing up the general sentiment, writing, “So awesome. I can go to bed now. The only reason I stayed up was to see the reveal.”
The most recent Halloween post was the only one she opened up for comments.
Image source: John Nacion/Getty
#9 2022 – A Life-Sized Worm
We have to give her costumes stats for being creepy and scary, like in 2022, when she had a life-sized worm costume designed for the night.
In one of the photos published on Instagram, she could be seen next to what appears to be an angler who picked the wrong worm for his hook and was rewarded with a gruesome injury to his left eye.
Image source: Gotham/Getty
#10 2011 – The Human Anatomy
Heidi Klum’s outfit in 2011 was not so much scary as it was anatomically accurate to the point of being horrifying.
Klum donned a body suit that depicted what a human would look like if their skin were peeled off.
To complete the performance, she was wheeled in on a gurney by two individuals donning lab coats so stained that they could just as well have experienced a mishap at a ketchup factory.
Image source: Chris Weeks/Getty
#11 2010 – An Extra-Tall Robot
Klum took high-fashion to a whole new level when she came dressed as a robot. “High fashion #HeidiHalloween back in 2010” she captioned the photo posted on Instagram nearly a decade and half later.
She was not joking when she said high fashion. The robot costume she donned extensions below her feet that made her at least two heads taller.
“Klum embraced the futuristic trend of the time with her two-ton, towering robot costume,” Woman’s Wear Daily wrote.
Two-ton you say?
We are going to need to see the receipts for that.
Image source: Michael Loccisano/Getty
#12 2002 – Betty Boop
The model took a leap back three decades to celebrate Halloween in 2002 when she came outfitted as the cartoon character, Betty Boop.
She reposted a video of the event in 2018 in which she was being interviewed. “I love Halloween,” she told a journalist. “It’s so much fun.”
But she loved the character more and indicated as much when she wrote:
“I loved those super long eyelashes and extra curves, so much fun to dress as a cartoon character!”
Image source: Mark Mainz/Getty
#13 2000 – An Adult Version Of Children’s Folk Tale, Heidi
The turn of the century would be a big one, or this is what we would have expected. But not so.
Not to say it was underwhelming, especially not to Heidi Klum because she wore a black spandex dress designed by “the one and only @marcbouwer.”
Believe it or not, this was her take on Heidi, the legendary character from children’s books.
As NBC reported, the model’s understanding of the character entailed a “downtown after-dark spin.”
Image source: DMIPhoto/Getty
#14 2023 – A Peacock Themed Display With 5 Other People
Heidi Klum took on a Peacock theme.
She was not outfitted as a peacock herself, but in order to complete her look, she required at least five extras.
So essentially, for Halloween 2023, Klum came dressed in five other people—and a lot of feathers.
Image source: Noam Galai/Getty
#15 2004 – What May Or May Not Be A Witch
In 2004, Klum showed up in what looked like bolts of red lace. The only clue as to what she was going for here was her caption that read: “Cursed and captivated.”
For “cursed,” we look at the pointed hat and think witch. As for “captivated”… We guess this is up for interpretation.
We think she was referring to her singing while suspended from the ceiling.
Image source: Evan Agostini/Getty
