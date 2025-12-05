People Notice Bizarre Detail After Rebel Wilson Shares Photo With Ariana Grande

An innocent photo of Rebel Wilson and Ariana Grande unexpectedly turned into a hot topic online.

Netizens zeroed in on a bizarre detail, getting into heated discussions about 32-year-old Ariana’s appearance.

“So are we just supposed to pretend that we don’t see it?” one wrote online.

Leading ladies Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been busy promoting the release of their blockbuster sequel Wicked: For Good, which released last month.

They were seen at the Wicked: For Good FYC event this week and were joined by stars like Rebel Wilson and Charlize Theron.

Following the event, Rebel shared a series of pictures, causing a massive uproar online over one of the photos.

“Rebel Wilson and Ariana Grande in the same pic? That’s not a FYC event , that’s the multiverse glitching and accidentally spawning the most chaotic crossover since Marvel ran out of ideas,” one commented online.

Many pointed out a bizarre detail in Ariana’s appearance and asked, “Where’s her d*mn arm?”

“Poor girl lost her arm,” one said, while another wrote, “where tf is her whole right arm?”

“Are yall not noticing her whole a** arm missing???” said another.

“Am I tripping or did someone edit her arm out,” said another.

One said, “Daaaang, Oz*mpic done and gone ate her arm.”

Ariana’s appearance became a point of discussion, with one saying, “If the light was bright enough behind her she would light up like an x-ray.”

“She’s defrosting,” one said,

Another wrote, “Omg I was looking all over this picture for her.”

“See what? Rebel standing next to a sheet of piece of A4 in side profile holding a cup somehow?” one said.

Others asked critics to back off, saying: “She’s a small framed woman. That being said, someone’s health is a private matter and that is what we are wishing her health and happiness.  Anything else could pile on or take away someone’s humanity. IMO.”

Amid relentless scrutiny about her appearance, Ariana took to Instagram last week and re-shared a 2024 interview, where she addressed the never-ending comments on her body.

“Resharing this from last year as a loving reminder to all,” she captioned the video on her Instagram Stories.

The video captured her sitting with co-star Cynthia and growing visibly emotional while addressing the “dangerous” discussions surrounding her body.

“I’ve been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all,” she said.

“I have heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it, of what’s wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons,” she added.

The Side to Side singer said “commenting on other’s looks, [their] appearance” or their health is a “comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all.”

“Even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone’s Granny says, ‘Oh my god, you look skinnier! What happened?’ or ‘You look heavier, what happened?’ That is something that is uncomfortable and horrible no matter where it’s happening,” she said.

The singer said the “noise” is not “welcome” in her life anymore.

“I think that I’m really lucky to have the support system that I have, and to just know and trust that I’m beautiful,” she said.

“But I do know what the pressure of that noise feels like,” she added. “It’s been a resident in my life since I was 17. And I just don’t invite it in anymore. It’s not welcome.”

