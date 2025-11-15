Hey Pandas, How Was Your Day? (Closed)

Just tell me about your day!
#1
My day is going great! My mom took the vaccine and she felt sick for a while but she felt better! I’m happy about that. And my friends mom felt better after she took the vaccine. What about you? How’s your day. If you want to rant, I’m all ears
#2
Not super good… you know when you’re super anxious and your stomach just hurts all day because it’s so tight from worrying? That’s how I’m feeling today for various reasons (if you ask me in the comments I’ll tell you why, I just don’t want to put too much on the answer).
#3
I have the flu :(
wish me luck
#4
it wasn’t the best. i just haven’t been very good lately. but i think if i keep trying, it might get a little better :)
#5
I had my first In-Person school day. It was great; but there was only five students in my class (including me)
I can tell you why, but just ask me in the comments :P
#6
My day was great! I thought it would be horrible because of something that happened yesterday, but I got permission to ditch 2nd period (least favorite) so it turned out to be great! And I got to talk to my friends and listen to Beetlejuice music all day! AND, you know when you’re singing and it’s kind of quiet but you try to get louder but your voice just kind of gets stuck like that in your throat? I GOT PAST IT and now I can sing loud AND on-key, which I could never do before!
Follow Us