My 23 Funny Comics Explore The Topics Of Everyday Life, Mental Health, And Friendships

Hello,
Welcome to Perhaps Maybe.
“Perhaps Maybe” is a common phrase that is often used to indicate uncertainty or indecision about something. It can be interpreted in various ways depending on the context in which it is used.
For me, it stemmed from the question of… ‘what if, with all these failures & problems, this takes a positive turn? Perhaps? Maybe? Probably?‘ So here we are.
#1 Upsetting Others
#2 Next Wave
#3 To-Do List
#4 Survival Mode
#5 Stutz
#6 Approach Carefully
#7 Dinosaurs
#8 Project Progress
#9 New Phone
#10 Only Memes
#11 Starting Over
#12 Clap For Yourself
#13 Numb
#14 New Upload
#15 Next Year Problem
#16 February 14
#17 Accumulated Skills
#18 Uninvited
#19 Fitness Videos
#20 Comic Making
#21 Art
#22 Ashes Of My Passions
#23 Soup
