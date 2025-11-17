I Make Tapestry And Blanket Wall Decor Hanging Painting

It all started as a family road trip in 2004 in and Around Calgary Alberta, we would drive till we drop, get something to eat, and have a motel room. We would start all over again the next morning, on a different route to home.
The photo collection has grown so large that it has developed several different types of artworks pertaining to photography and art. now taking orders to sell.
#1 Red Barn And Red Horse
#2 White Barn With Horse Walk
#3 Cow Field
#4 Window Lamp
#5 Cattle Run
#6 Light Flight
#7 Wagon Rides
#8 Red Barn
#9 Blue Cow
#10 Deer Run
#11 Fox Run
#12 Birds
#13 Flicker Moon
#14 Flicker Together
#15 Ma With Her Fawn Run
#16 Landscape
#17 Tree Branch Sperrows
#18 Garden Chair
#19 Red Barn Grass Cuting
a Red Barn getting the field cut off of HI way
#20 Red Barn With Feeding Calf
#21 Flicker Over Looking Field
#22 Bubble Bee Feeding Flight
#23 A Shady Robbin
#24 Riding The Golden Feilds
