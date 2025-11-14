This Self-Taught Artist Can Transform Herself Into Mind-Bending Optical Illusions (25 Pics)

Makeup is supposed to be fun and you certainly don’t have to wait for an annual appropriate occasion like Halloween to explore its endless possibilities! Some artists become celebrities’ and famous characters’ doppelgangers with spectacular resemblance, while others explore spooky, horror film-worthy makeup looks, focus on a specific part of their body to create whole paintings, or try to seriously mess with our minds.
Hoa Trang, a 21-year-old makeup artist from Vietnam, uses her face and body as a canvas to create mind-boggling optical illusions. The self-taught artist started experimenting with illusions only three years ago while learning from resources available on the internet, such as video tutorials and Instagram influencers. Since these unusual transformations were niche in her home country, she was able to build a following of 115k people on Instagram.
Check out some of Trang’s best instances of makeup wizardry and let us know which ones are your favorite!
