Hey Pandas, Share The Funniest Thing That’s Ever Happened To You (Closed)

Write a story of the most hilarious thing that’s ever happened to you or a friend.
#1
Years ago, while walking away after picking up STL Cardinal tickets, I was approached by a young boy. He was holding a pen and some papers. He asked me, “Sir, are you a baseball player? If you are can I have your autograph ?” I replied, “I wish I was but I’m not.”
#2
Umm, so I went up to some random kid who looked like my BFF Teja, shouted so loudly and I’m like: “OMG girl I think ur code pink is in my class!” the girl turned around, I saw it wasn’t Teja, soo ya, that was akward. And if ur wondering what code pink is, I will not reveal it bc it is private code me and Teja came up with in pre-school. And I know some of my class mates also have bp account so just don’t look into it.
#3
My wife makes bean tacos. I dont like them but oh well. One night my she dozing off on the couch and i went to clean up the kitchen. As i tip toed past her in the darkness i heard her yell out “save the beans!”
After making sure i didnt drop any beans in my shorts i made sure i saved the beans. We still laugh abt it and its turned into one of our little things.
Thats one of the things that makes marriage great.
Follow Us