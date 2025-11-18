Guy Refuses To Pay For GF Of 5 Years And Goes On Vacation Without Her, Doesn’t Get Why She’s Mad

Out of all the stressors that damage relationships, money is a big one. Take the experience of Reddit user Silver-Ad-3839, for example.
The 27-year-old found himself in a dilemma with his long-term girlfriend. She cannot afford the same vacations as him, and even though the guy claims he tried to come up with travel plans that both of them could enjoy, the financial strain became a persistent source of conflict.
Because of that, he made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk?]‘, explaining the situation in greater detail and asking its members to share their opinions on his approach.
We all have our own opinions and habits when it comes to saving or spending money
And this couple has been having serious problems regarding these matters
Money is a sensitive topic to many couples
The silver lining here is that at least the author of the post and his girlfriend discuss their finances. A 2020 study by M&S Bank discovered that only 17% of people in a relationship regularly do so, even though four in five (79 percent) believe that it is important for their partner to have the same financial goals as they do.
“Talking about money with your partner might feel awkward at first, but I found it helped set a precedent for open and honest communication,” says Dr. Erika Moore Taylor, founder and president of Moore Wealth, a nonprofit geared towards financial education.
“Breaking the stigma around ‘money talks’ helped my partner and I communicate better, set expectations, and build a stronger relationship. And even though [my husband] still likes to treat me to dinner on our dates, I can happily accept because I know we’ve both got our long-term best interests in mind.”
According to the U.S. News & World Report, the biggest money-related lies that pop up in relationships are secretive purchases (31.4%), hiding debts (28.7%), and dishonesty about income (22.6%).
It’s important to settle these matters. Last year, Forbes Advisor commissioned a survey of 1,000 Americans who are divorced or who are in the process of divorcing to discover why marriages fail. Financial stress was one of the leading factors, responsible for 24% of cases.
As his story went viral, the guy joined the discussion in the comments
