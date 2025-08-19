“Bet He’s A Very Selfish Lover”: People Roast Leonardo DiCaprio Over Outing With Girlfriend

It appears to be smooth sailing for Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti’s relationship.
The couple had a PDA-filled yacht outing, soaking up some sun and swimming in the Mediterranean Sea last week.
Pictures from the outing had critics saying the same thing: “He keeps getting older, and they stay the same age!!”
The Hollywood star, 50, and the model, 27, were spotted on a yacht near the Spanish island of Formentera on Friday, August 15.
The two were captured lounging around and being lovey-dovey with each other
With Leonardo in black swim trunks and Vittoria in an animal-print string bikini, the couple even took a dip in the sea during the yacht outing.
Photos gave a rare glimpse into the private couple’s budding romance.
Naysayers fixated on the happy couple’s age gap and claimed Leonardo was having a “mid-life crisis”
“Good for him!” a fan said, but critics fixated on the couple’s age gap of more than 20 years.
“Wait a minute, he’s dating a 27 year old. I thought he cuts them off at 25,” read one commented.
Another said, “He’s a mid life crisis lol [sic].
“I’ll bet he’s a very selfish lover,” one claimed online
“I’ll bet he’s a very selfish lover. That’s why he wants younger women because they won’t know any difference,” commented another.
“He needs to grow up,” one said, but another claimed, “He doesn’t want to grow up.”
“This is where I say, everyone is entitled to their feelings,” one reasoned.
The Titanic star called himself emotionally 32 years old in a recent interview
Leonardo gave an interview last week, in which he suggested he was emotionally in his 30s.
“If you didn’t know how old you are, how old are you right now?” filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson asked him
“Thirty-two,” the Titanic actor responded.
Paul later asked the actor how he feels about being fifty years old with the emotional maturity of a 32-year-old.
Leonardo reflected on how one can be more “honest” and not waste their time when they are his age.
“It creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time,” he said. “I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress.”
“You have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time,” the actor said about his age
The Inception star said he looked at his mother’s life as an example of how to live this phase of his life.
“I look at my mother, for example, and she just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it,” he said.
He asserted that it’s the age to be “much more upfront,” since “much more of your life is behind you than it is ahead of you.”
“Being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risk the disagreements or risk going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life—the personal, professional—it’s that you just don’t want to waste your time anymore,” he added.
Vittoria reportedly married Italian DJ Matteo Milleri in 2020
The Revenant star was first romantically linked to Vittoria in August 2023.
The model, born in Italy, had tied the knot with Italian DJ Matteo Milleri in 2020 in Ibiza.
However, from late 2022, she reportedly stopped sharing pictures of him on social media.
Vittoria made a rare comment about dating a superstar boyfriend earlier this year.
“As soon as you’re in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’—or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying,” she told Vogue France for their April 2025 issue.
“Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so’s ex,” she added. “So it’s not nice to think that you can’t love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you.”
The model, born in Italy, spoke about dating “one of the most desired people in the world”
Dating “one of the most desired people in the world” takes some getting used to, she added.
“It’s something you learn. If what you’re experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there’s no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence,” she told the outlet.
Vittoria and Leonardo attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s three-day wedding extravaganza in dreamy Venice in June.
The Wolf of Wall Street actor mostly hid under his cap whenever he was spotted with fellow A-list guests.
His girlfriend, however, seemingly partied so hard that she ripped her dress on the final day.
“Leo seems to really like her,” a source previously said
Back in November 2023, sources claimed Leonardo was “smitten” by Vittoria and was thinking about her all the time.
“She is very cute, sweet, and charming. Leo seems to really like her,” a source told People in April 2024.
When he turned 50 years old last November, a source told Us Weekly, “[They] have a lot of respect for each other. They both travel a lot for work and are very supportive of each other’s careers.”
“She wasn’t even born when Titanic came out,” one commented online
