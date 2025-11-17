30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

by

Are there any dark humor enthusiasts out here? Today, we have a real comic feast prepared for you, thanks to Dave Blazek and his series Loose Parts. 

As the artist told us during our interview last time: ‘A good comic places the joke just below the surface. The reader kind of has to put it together in their head. It’s more involved that way. And it doesn’t insult the intelligence of the reader.’ Dave’s work definitely falls into this category, so scroll down if you’d like to discover the most recent Loose Part strips. Also, if you’re interested in catching up with other comics by Blazek, you can check out our previous Bored Panda posts.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | loosepartscomic.com

#1

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#2

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#3

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#4

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#5

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#6

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#7

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#8

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#9

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#10

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#11

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#12

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#13

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#14

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#15

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#16

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#17

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#18

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#19

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#20

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#21

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#22

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#23

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#24

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#25

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#26

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#27

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#28

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#29

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#30

30 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Adorable 3-Month-Old Pit Bull Puppy Nods Off In A Funny Way And Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Apparently, If You Put Strawberries Into Salt Water, Tiny Bugs Come Out Of Them
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
What Disney Villains Would Look Like In Real Life (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Paper Loops: I Create 3D Animals Using Shadows
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Beautiful Jewelry Made From Natural Objects Using Electroforming Method
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 First-Date Horror Stories From People Who Suffered Through Them
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.