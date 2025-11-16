Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

I am not even going to ask you whether you like cartoons or not. Because you do, everyone does. You may prefer classical Disney or anything from Cartoon Network, anime, or some of the modern masterpieces like Rick and Morty, but the fact remains: we all love cartoons. And if someone ever tries to tell you that cartoons are not for adults, they clearly have no idea what they are talking about. 

Over the decades, animators have created some cool realistic cartoon characters that we all grew to love. And I am not talking only about heroes and heroines. Animators put just as much heart into creating creepy characters so that we can’t help but admire them, however evil and scheming they might be. For instance, I am an absolute fan of Yzma, the sorceress from The Emperor’s New Groove

When Halloween comes knocking on the door, scary cartoon characters are the best inspiration for costumes. Animated characters reimagined as real people can be both fun and scary because can you imagine meeting some of the evil or creepy cartoon characters in real life? 

If cartoon characters were real, which one do you think you would be? For this article, we collected a lot of the most terrifying characters. Some of them come from creepy cartoons, others from the sweetest animated stories possible, but all of them are dangerous and scary!

#1 Chernabog – “Fantasia”

Image source: amazon.com

#2 Judge Claude Frollo – “The Hunchback Of Notre Dame”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#3 Scar – “The Lion King”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#4 The Horned King – “The Black Cauldron”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#5 Maleficent – “Sleeping Beauty”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#6 Shan Yu – “Mulan”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#7 Dr. Facilier – “The Princess And The Frog”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Coraline’s Other Mother – “Coraline”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Lady Tremaine – “Cinderella”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#10 Shere Khan – “The Jungle Book”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#11 Ursula – “The Little Mermaid”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#12 Queen Of Hearts – “Alice In Wonderland”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#13 Cruella De Vil – “101 Dalmations”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#14 Evil Queen – “Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Rasputin – “Anastasia”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#16 Bill Cipher – “Gravity Falls”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#17 Sid – “Toy Story”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#18 Ghostfreak – “Ben 10”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#19 Hama – “Avatar: The Last Airbender”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Hopper – “A Bug’s Life”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#21 The Coachman – “Pinocchio”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#22 Tweedledee And Tweedledum – “Alice In Wonderland”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#23 Yzma – “The Emperor’s New Groove”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#24 Hexxus – “Ferngully”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Elephant Hallucinations – “Dumbo”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#26 Clayton – “Tarzan”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#27 Randall – “Monster’s Inc”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Azula – “Avatar: The Last Airbender”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#29 Hades – “Hercules”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#30 Gaston – “Beauty And The Beast”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#31 Koh The Face Stealer – “Avatar: The Last Airbender”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#32 Amos Slade – “The Fox And The Hound”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#33 Muriel’s Possession – “Courage The Cowardly Dog”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#34 Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz – “Phineas And Ferb”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#35 Ryuk – “Death Note”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#36 Amon – “Legend Of Korra”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#37 Percival C. Mcleach – “The Rescuers Down Under”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#38 Zira – “The Lion King 2”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#39 No Face – “Spirited Away”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Madam Mim – “The Sword In The Stone”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#41 Kaa – “The Jungle Book”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#42 Slade – “Teen Titans”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#43 Syndrome – “The Incredibles”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#44 Him – “The Powerpuff Girls”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#45 Lyle Tiberius Rourke – “Atlantis: The Lost Empire”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#46 Jasper And Horace – “101 Dalmatians”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#47 Governor Ratcliffe – “Pocahontas”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#48 Malachite – “Steven Universe”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#49 Bartok – “Anastasia”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

#50 The Ice King – “Adventure Time”

Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

Image source: amazon.com

