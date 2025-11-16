Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With

I am not even going to ask you whether you like cartoons or not. Because you do, everyone does. You may prefer classical Disney or anything from Cartoon Network, anime, or some of the modern masterpieces like Rick and Morty, but the fact remains: we all love cartoons. And if someone ever tries to tell you that cartoons are not for adults, they clearly have no idea what they are talking about.
Over the decades, animators have created some cool realistic cartoon characters that we all grew to love. And I am not talking only about heroes and heroines. Animators put just as much heart into creating creepy characters so that we can’t help but admire them, however evil and scheming they might be. For instance, I am an absolute fan of Yzma, the sorceress from The Emperor’s New Groove.
When Halloween comes knocking on the door, scary cartoon characters are the best inspiration for costumes. Animated characters reimagined as real people can be both fun and scary because can you imagine meeting some of the evil or creepy cartoon characters in real life?
If cartoon characters were real, which one do you think you would be? For this article, we collected a lot of the most terrifying characters. Some of them come from creepy cartoons, others from the sweetest animated stories possible, but all of them are dangerous and scary!
#1 Chernabog – “Fantasia”
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Judge Claude Frollo – “The Hunchback Of Notre Dame”
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Scar – “The Lion King”
Image source: amazon.com
#4 The Horned King – “The Black Cauldron”
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Maleficent – “Sleeping Beauty”
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Shan Yu – “Mulan”
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Dr. Facilier – “The Princess And The Frog”
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Coraline’s Other Mother – “Coraline”
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Lady Tremaine – “Cinderella”
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Shere Khan – “The Jungle Book”
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Ursula – “The Little Mermaid”
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Queen Of Hearts – “Alice In Wonderland”
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Cruella De Vil – “101 Dalmations”
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Evil Queen – “Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs”
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Rasputin – “Anastasia”
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Bill Cipher – “Gravity Falls”
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Sid – “Toy Story”
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Ghostfreak – “Ben 10”
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Hama – “Avatar: The Last Airbender”
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Hopper – “A Bug’s Life”
Image source: amazon.com
#21 The Coachman – “Pinocchio”
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Tweedledee And Tweedledum – “Alice In Wonderland”
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Yzma – “The Emperor’s New Groove”
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Hexxus – “Ferngully”
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Elephant Hallucinations – “Dumbo”
Image source: amazon.com
#26 Clayton – “Tarzan”
Image source: amazon.com
#27 Randall – “Monster’s Inc”
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Azula – “Avatar: The Last Airbender”
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Hades – “Hercules”
Image source: amazon.com
#30 Gaston – “Beauty And The Beast”
Image source: amazon.com
#31 Koh The Face Stealer – “Avatar: The Last Airbender”
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Amos Slade – “The Fox And The Hound”
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Muriel’s Possession – “Courage The Cowardly Dog”
Image source: amazon.com
#34 Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz – “Phineas And Ferb”
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Ryuk – “Death Note”
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Amon – “Legend Of Korra”
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Percival C. Mcleach – “The Rescuers Down Under”
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Zira – “The Lion King 2”
Image source: amazon.com
#39 No Face – “Spirited Away”
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Madam Mim – “The Sword In The Stone”
Image source: amazon.com
#41 Kaa – “The Jungle Book”
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Slade – “Teen Titans”
Image source: amazon.com
#43 Syndrome – “The Incredibles”
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Him – “The Powerpuff Girls”
Image source: amazon.com
#45 Lyle Tiberius Rourke – “Atlantis: The Lost Empire”
Image source: amazon.com
#46 Jasper And Horace – “101 Dalmatians”
Image source: amazon.com
#47 Governor Ratcliffe – “Pocahontas”
Image source: amazon.com
#48 Malachite – “Steven Universe”
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Bartok – “Anastasia”
Image source: amazon.com
#50 The Ice King – “Adventure Time”
Image source: amazon.com
Follow Us