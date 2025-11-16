Employee Asks For Legal Advice After Having Restaurant Door Cut To Get Out Of Work After Boss Forbids Them To Call 911

Imagine getting stuck onsite at your work for the whole night with the boss threatening to fire you if you call the fire department for help. It sounds like a nightmarish scenario, but this is precisely what happened to one fast food restaurant worker named Zealousideal-Ebb-481 who shared their story on Reddit.
“I called my manager and was told I’ll be stuck here at least all night long, if not longer if they can’t get the door open in the morning,” the author said. The gate door got seized as they were trying to leave after the shift ended. “There is no emergency exit in the restaurant, there is inside the Walmart but I can’t leave the restaurant. No windows either.”
But when the author called their boss, the response was rather shocking. “My boss made it very clear that I am *not* to call the fire department as they will ruin the door, and they will be here first thing in the morning…” Read the whole story below and be sure to share your thoughts about this whole situation in the comment section.
“Aside from the legal questions, this is a great example of where you simply have to listen to your gut feeling about your employer and the whole situation,” Christine Mitterbauer, licensed and ICF-approved career coach and serial entrepreneur, told Bored Panda.
“The threat of the employer to fire the poor employee if he takes matters into his own hands, and to just wait it out overnight or longer in that room, are completely unreasonable and in fact, crazy. Would you really want to work for a person who demands this of you? What else is this employer going to demand or expect in other situations, bigger or smaller, in the future?”
Christine explained that working for an irrational and unreasonable employer is one of the greatest sources of career stress. “It’s one of the most common problems clients have that come to me for support,” she said.
“I would advise anyone in this type of situation to find a new role, and ensure in future interviews that they listen to their gut feeling when being interviewed. Don’t think you have to just accept any job, you need to have a good gut feeling about your employer,” the career coach concluded.
