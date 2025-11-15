Pandas, What Was Your Scariest Funny Dream? (Closed)

Post the scariest dream you’ve had that was also funny in a way.
#1
I was chased by ice cream and gummy bears.
#2
I was chased by a female version of Freddy Kruger over multiple backs of cars.
#3
When I was little, I had a dream me, my sister, and mom were walking though a cave full of bats. I remember one of the bats pooped on me! It was super scary for me for some reason. The poop looked like an egg, and then my mom said it was a “bat egg” which somehow made sense in the dream. When I woke up, I was so glad to wake up from that horrible dream. When I went into the kitchen to get breakfast, my mom was making scrambled eggs. XD
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us