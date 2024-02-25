10 Actors Who Became TV Hosts

Acting may have brought them into the spotlight but some actors who became TV hosts gained mainstream fame as presenters. With more stars opting for hosting gigs, seeing actors turn anchors in the entertainment industry is not strange. While some gain major fame as TV presenters, others move their craft to hosting at the peak of their acting career, the latter which often helps sustain their relevance.
Although there are a plethora of actors who became TV hosts, this list explores some of the biggest names in the industry. The entries didn’t just carve another niche for themselves, they have also touched many lives with their talent and influence. In all, they are gifted at keeping an audience engaged. From Jimmy Fallon to Drew Barrymore and Whoopi Goldberg, meet these amazingly talented stars who broadened their horizons by doubling as TV anchors.
1. Mario Lopez
Before Mario Lopez became the sensational television presenter audiences fell in love with, he made a name for himself as an actor. Lopez launched his acting career in 1984, appearing in a.k.a. Pablo and Kids Incorporated. As an actor, Lopez is best known for his portrayal of the high school jock A.C. Slater on the teen series Saved by the Bell which ran from 1989 to 1993. He also reprised the role in its spinoff Saved by the Bell: The College Years (1993–1994). He has also hosted several popular shows such as Extra, Access Hollywood, America’s Best Dance Crew for MTV, and America’s The X Factor, making him one of the notable actors who became TV hosts.
2. Bradley Walsh
A multifaceted entertainer, Bradley Walsh began his career as a footballer, recording significant success in the sport. He now wears various career hats as an actor, comedian, singer, and television personality. Walsh has anchored television game shows such as Wheel of Fortune (1997), The Chase (2009–present), Odd One In (2010–2011), Keep It in the Family (2014–2015), Cash Trapped (2016–2019), and Blankety Blank (2020–present). He also hosted ITV’s variety show Tonight at the London Palladium (2016–2019).
3. Drew Carey
Drew Carey has tried different career options, including serving in the U.S. Marine Corps as a field radio operator. He later gained fame as a stand-up comedian and actor but his career as a game show host widened his horizon in showbiz. In addition to being the star of his self-titled sitcom, The Drew Carey Show, Carey has hosted shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway? and The Price Is Right. His spot-on humor classifies him among the top actors who became TV hosts.
4. Aisha Tyler
A successful actress and talk show host, Aisha Tyler earned her spot among the top actors who became TV hosts. She began her career in 1996, appearing in small roles on television series such as Nash Bridges, The Pretender and Curb Your Enthusiasm. As an actress, Tyler is known for projects such as Ghost Whisperer, Archer, Criminal Minds, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and the last two installments of The Santa Clause films. She hosted 19 episodes of Talk Soup in 2001 and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for co-hosting seasons 2 to 7 of The Talk on CBS.
5. Whoopi Goldberg
A true legend, Whoopi Goldberg is one of the greatest entertainers in the world with over 150 acting credits. Having won all four of the major American awards for entertainers, Goldberg has achieved the coveted EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards) – the first black woman to do so. Beyond her successful career as an actress and comedian, Goldberg is the co-host and moderator of The View and has hosted several Academy Awards events. For her co-hosting gig on The View, Goldberg won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host.
6. Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon is a big deal in the talk show sphere with credits in notable shows such as Saturday Night Live, Late Night Show, and The Tonight Show. While he has dabbled into acting, appearing in films like Taxi, Fever Pitch, and Almost Famous, Jimmy Fallon’s true calling always takes him back to hosting. Since The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon premiered in February 2014, Fallon has cemented his status as one of the go-to talk show hosts. In 2014, he became the sixth permanent host of The Tonight Show, solidifying his position as one of the actors who became TV hosts.
7. James Corden
While he is best known for hosting The Late Late Show with James Corden from 2015 to 2023, James Corden has built a robust career as an actor, comedian, singer, and producer. He has won 9 Primetime Emmy Awards for his stint on The Late Late Show among other awards and recognition. His versatility and ability to easily wear different career hats earn him a spot on this list of actors who became TV hosts.
8. Drew Barrymore
In a career that has seen positive changes over the years, Drew Barrymore has evolved from a cute child actor to a rom-com sensation and now she’s one of the favorite daytime talk show hosts. She is known for her breakout role in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and other successful projects such as Charlie’s Angel, Scream, Poison Ivy, and 50 First Dates. Launched during the pandemic, her syndicated talk show The Drew Barrymore Show reinforces her position among actors who became TV hosts. Barrymore’s guests on the show include her former co-stars Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Adam Sandler.
9. Ellen DeGeneres
With her wildly successful stint as host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, it’s hard to see DeGeneres as anything more than a talk show host. However, she was a stand-up comedian in the ’80s and has appeared in films such as Mr. Wrong and The Love Letter. She also voiced Dory in Finding Nemo (2003) and Finding Dory (2016). Above all, DeGeneres earned a place on this list of actors who became TV hosts for hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2003 to 2022, a stint that saw her receive 33 Daytime Emmy Awards.
10. Queen Latifah
Amidst a successful music and acting career, Queen Latifah proved her mettle by forging a notable stint as a daytime talk show host on The Queen Latifah Show. The first hip-hop artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Latifah has come a long way since her move from music to acting and still holds sway in both. Aside from her talk show stint from 1999 to 2021 and 2013 to 2015, Latifah has hosted several awards such as the Grammy Awards and NAACP Image Awards. As such, she deserves a place among the top actors who became TV hosts. Check out the richest talk show hosts.
Follow Us