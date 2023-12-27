Jimmy Fallon’s 5 Amazing ‘The Tonight Show’ Moments, Ranked

Jimmy Fallon Lip Sync Battle with Emma Stone
Starting our countdown at number five is the iconic lip sync battle between Jimmy Fallon and Emma Stone. This segment not only showcased their playful competitiveness but also became a viral sensation. Fallon may have had spectacular moves, but as
Stone remembered that the power of the lip-sync is in actually lip-syncing, and her song choices proved she could match the pace of even the fastest lyrics. The reason this moment isn’t higher on the list is that while it was hilarious and memorable, it didn’t quite have the same cultural resonance as some of Fallon’s other segments.
Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Saved by the Bell’ Reunion
At number four, we have the ‘Saved by the Bell’ reunion that took us all down memory lane. The eight-minute segment was like stepping back into 1990 and reuniting with old friends. Watching Zack Morris, Kelly Kapowski, AC Slater, Jessie Spano, and Mr. Belding together again was a nostalgic triumph. While it was an absolute hit, it lands here because it catered to a specific audience demographic, unlike some of Fallon’s more universally appealing moments.
Jimmy Fallon Water War with Ryan Reynolds
The third spot goes to the water war game with Ryan Reynolds. This segment had viewers on the edge of their seats with its mix of suspense and comedy. The game’s unpredictable nature was a hit, but what made this moment stand out was Fallon’s humor during unexpected situations, like when he quipped after chugging gin,
how many of these are gin because I have the rest of the show to do?. It ranks at three because while hilarious, it didn’t quite redefine late-night TV.
Jimmy Fallon’s Classroom Instruments with Adele
Taking our second spot is when Adele sang ‘Hello’ accompanied by Jimmy Fallon and The Roots with classroom instruments. This performance was not just creative; it showed a different side of both Adele and Fallon, blending talent with a sense of fun that resonated across audiences. Its universal appeal and viral success place it high on our list, but it falls just short of the top spot for its simplicity compared to our number one pick.
Jimmy Fallon’s ‘History of Rap’ with Justin Timberlake
The top spot is undoubtedly reserved for Jimmy Fallon’s recurring ‘History of Rap’ performances with Justin Timberlake. These segments are a testament to their musical versatility and showmanship. As they run through classic hip-hop songs, they don’t just perform; they celebrate the genre’s history. This collaboration has evolved into one of the most anticipated segments on late-night TV, which is why it confidently takes the number one position.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!