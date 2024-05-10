Home
TV Legend Art Moore Announces Retirement on Live with Kelly and Mark

TV Legend Art Moore Announces Retirement on Live with Kelly and Mark

by
Scroll
Home
TV Legend Art Moore Announces Retirement on Live with Kelly and Mark
TV Legend Art Moore Announces Retirement on Live with Kelly and Mark

A Revered Career Comes to a Graceful End

Art Moore, a pivotal figure in television broadcasting, has announced his upcoming retirement this September, drawing a close to an illustrious career. Most notably recognized for his role in the long-standing series Live with Kelly and Mark, Moore has been a cornerstone at WABC New York where he served as VP of programming.

TV Legend Art Moore Announces Retirement on Live with Kelly and Mark

Having joined ABC 53 years ago, Moore’s journey began at Capital Cities-owned WKBW Buffalo, transitioning through roles that shaped his path to WABC in 1989. His commitment to the network is marked by numerous achievements and deep respect within the industry.

Announcement on a Special Day

He’s chosen today, yes today, our wedding anniversary, to announce that the time has come, said Kelly Ripa during Wednesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Mark. This significant day was also marked by Moore humorously noting, And I’m only 42, so it’s amazing, highlighting his long tenure with a touch of light-heartedness.

TV Legend Art Moore Announces Retirement on Live with Kelly and Mark

A Legacy of Innovation and Leadership

The creativity and leadership that Moore brought to WABC are well-documented by his peers. Debra OConnell, President of News Group and Networks at Disney Entertainment, remarked, Art Moore is simply the best of the best. His creativity, ability to handle any production challenge and keen sense of what the audience wants is unparalleled in daytime television.

TV Legend Art Moore Announces Retirement on Live with Kelly and Mark

Chad Matthews, President of ABC Owned Television Stations, emphasized, Art’s influence at WABC – and most especially at ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ – can’t be overstated. He hailed Moore as a pioneer and legend in broadcasting, underscoring his stellar contributions over decades.

The Journey Ahead

As part of a heartfelt send-off planned for the coming months, Moore also hinted at personal plans post-retirement. With family in Phoenix and connections in Palm Springs, he looks forward to enjoying well-deserved personal time.

TV Legend Art Moore Announces Retirement on Live with Kelly and Mark

The broadcasting world will surely feel the absence of such an influential figure as Art Moore steps back after a career that has not only defined but also refined daytime television entertainment.

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
Prison Break Revival Sneak Peek: Nobody Calls Lincoln a “Snowflake”
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2017
So What’s the Deal With the Gotham Joker? Who Is It?
3 min read
Apr, 22, 2018
Remembering The Black Swan from The Masked Singer Season 5
3 min read
Nov, 10, 2021
The 100
The 100 Season 2 Episode 12 Review: “Rubicon”
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2015
Sony AXN's Absentia Series
It’s a Top 10 Show for Amazon, so Get Ready For Absentia Season 2 & 3!
3 min read
Mar, 13, 2018
True Detective 1.05 Review: “The Secret Fate of All Life”
3 min read
Feb, 16, 2014
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.