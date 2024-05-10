TV Legend Art Moore Announces Retirement on Live with Kelly and Mark

A Revered Career Comes to a Graceful End
Art Moore, a pivotal figure in television broadcasting, has announced his upcoming retirement this September, drawing a close to an illustrious career. Most notably recognized for his role in the long-standing series Live with Kelly and Mark, Moore has been a cornerstone at WABC New York where he served as VP of programming.
Having joined ABC 53 years ago, Moore’s journey began at Capital Cities-owned WKBW Buffalo, transitioning through roles that shaped his path to WABC in 1989. His commitment to the network is marked by numerous achievements and deep respect within the industry.
Announcement on a Special Day
He’s chosen today, yes today, our wedding anniversary, to announce that the time has come, said Kelly Ripa during Wednesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Mark. This significant day was also marked by Moore humorously noting,
And I’m only 42, so it’s amazing, highlighting his long tenure with a touch of light-heartedness.
A Legacy of Innovation and Leadership
The creativity and leadership that Moore brought to WABC are well-documented by his peers. Debra OConnell, President of News Group and Networks at Disney Entertainment, remarked,
Art Moore is simply the best of the best. His creativity, ability to handle any production challenge and keen sense of what the audience wants is unparalleled in daytime television.
Chad Matthews, President of ABC Owned Television Stations, emphasized,
Art’s influence at WABC – and most especially at ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ – can’t be overstated. He hailed Moore as a pioneer and legend in broadcasting, underscoring his stellar contributions over decades.
The Journey Ahead
As part of a heartfelt send-off planned for the coming months, Moore also hinted at personal plans post-retirement. With family in Phoenix and connections in Palm Springs, he looks forward to enjoying well-deserved personal time.
The broadcasting world will surely feel the absence of such an influential figure as Art Moore steps back after a career that has not only defined but also refined daytime television entertainment.