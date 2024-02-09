4 Upcoming Horror Movies That Could Outdo Scream Movie’s Terror

Home
The Scream franchise has left an indelible mark on the horror genre, with its iconic masked villain and clever blend of terror and satire. Yet, as we look ahead, there’s a slate of upcoming horror movies that are poised to challenge the high bar set by Scream. In this article, we’ll explore four such films that could potentially redefine what it means to feel fear in the darkened theater.

The Black Phone Rings in a New Era of Terror

With The Black Phone, we’re introduced to a chilling scenario where a kidnapped teen receives otherworldly assistance to escape his captor. The premise alone is enough to send shivers down the spine, but it’s the film’s blend of supernatural and psychological horror that could offer audiences a fresh experience of terror. Parents need to know that The Black Phone is a horror movie about a kidnapped teen (Mason Thames) who gets supernatural help while trying to escape from his maniacal kidnapper. This combination of elements suggests that The Black Phone might just dial up the scares beyond what we’ve seen in Scream.

Last Night in Soho Twists Time to Terrify

Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho promises a narrative that bends time itself, connecting characters across decades in a story that is bound to have terrifying consequences. The atmospheric terror hinted at could unsettle audiences in ways that the familiar slasher scares of Scream may not. With influences like Roman Polanski’s Repulsion and Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now, Wright’s film could bring an unsettling effect of nostalgia and atmospheric dread that is uniquely its own.

Dont Worry Darling Dives Deep Into Psychological Fear

Don’t Worry Darling offers a different kind of terror—one that delves into the psychological and societal aspects of horror. With an all-star cast including Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, this film presents an idyllic life that begins to unravel, revealing something far more sinister. The narrative’s mind-bending qualities are what could make it surpass the terror found in Scream. As one critic puts it, An audacious, twisted and visually stunning psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling is a powerhouse feature from director Olivia Wilde that boasts intoxicating performances from Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, surrounded by the impressive and pitch-perfect cast.

A Quiet Place Part II Amplifies Its Silent Scares

The success of A Quiet Place was undeniable, and its sequel looks to heighten the terror with its silent yet deadly world. While Scream’s villain is known for his taunting voice, A Quiet Place Part II‘s creatures bring fear in their silence. Continuing right where the first film left off, this sequel offers viewers a different kind of fear—one that is less about the screams and more about the tension-filled silence. The anticipation for this film has been palpable: A Quiet Place Part II is worth the wait… If May 28 will be your first trip back to a theater in over a year, A Quiet Place Part II is a pure 90 minute anxiety attack, but at least the anxiety is all on the screen.

In conclusion, these four films each bring something distinct to the table—whether it’s supernatural assistance, time-twisting narratives, psychological depth, or silent suspense. They hold the potential not only to match but possibly outdo the terror of the Scream franchise. As fans of horror eagerly await their release, one thing is certain: our definition of terror may be on the cusp of an evolution.

