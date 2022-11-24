James Corden Keeps Creating Controversy

James Corden is famous for being the host of The Late Show with James Corden. He’s also famous for his Carpool Karaoke, in which he gets famous guests into his faux car to sing songs and tell stories. He’s a comedian who knows how to tell a good joke, and he is at ease with his guests. However, he’s also a man of controversy, and his publicist is likely quite busy these days between his restaurant fiasco and his photo being used to tell the world Jimmy Fallon died (he did not die). What’s going on with James Corden’s personal life these days? Let’s find out.
Jimmy Fallon Did Not Die, and James Corden is Not Jimmy Fallon
We aren’t entirely sure how it got started or who did it, but someone started a Twitter rumor that Jimmy Fallon died. In the process of sharing this heartbreaking – but also untrue story – someone used a photo of James Corden and posted, “Gone but not forgotten. Rest easy king…Sept 19, 1974-Nov 15,2022 #RIPJimmyFallon.” The thing is, James Corden and Jimmy Fallon are clearly two separate people. More to the point, Jimmy Fallon is not dead. It sounds like a publicity nightmare for Corden (especially for Fallon).
James Corden Was Banned From NYC Restaurant Balthazar
Keith McNally is a talented man who opens amazing restaurants. He’s the man behind the famous NYC restaurant Balthazar, and he banned James Corden from visiting his restaurant following complaints that Corden is ‘abusive’ and ‘rude’ to his employees. During an October 2022 visit to the restaurant, an employee who is being referred to as “G” spoke out about his encounter with Corden, which McNally then shared.
“Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said: ‘Get us another round of drinks this second and also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I don’t write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that,” is what Corden said, according to McNally. The restauranteur went on to say that he’s not one who bans people from his restaurants, but he banned Corden from ever dining at Balthazar again.
During another visit, Corden was with a coworker and his wife when his dish wasn’t to his standards. “A few minutes after they received the food, James called their server, M.K., and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk. M.K. informed the floor manager, G. The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad. That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: ‘You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelet myself,” said McNally.
Corden Apologized to the Restaurant
James Corden called the restaurant and apologized profusely to the staff. McNally was happy to remove the ban that he issued to the star and was free to return to the restaurant. He even apologized on his own talk show, and it seemed the entire incident was behind him. He took responsibility for his actions, and he did the right thing.
Until he did not. An article in the London Times was published shortly after Corden apologized both in person and on television. “I mean, it’s so odd. I never screamed at anyone, I didn’t shout, didn’t call anyone a name or swear or use derogatory language…How is it remotely a thing? And that be OK? And now it’s fact, and that’s that. When that person who posted the story wasn’t even there. Just so odd,” he said in the interview. Needless to say, Keith McNally was unamused by this article. He’s since banned Corden from his restaurant again, and this time he claims he is done.
This comes after spending nearly a week telling the world that he didn’t do anything wrong. He repeatedly told reporters that this story is beneath them, that he didn’t do anything wrong, he was ‘zen’ about it, and he was quick to call the famed restauranteur when he saw the social media posts about him. He followed that with an apology about how he was rude and ungracious, and then he followed it again with another story about how he wasn’t. It is all a lot to take in, and the world is unconvinced.