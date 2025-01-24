‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Announces Summer Premiere in First Teaser

It’s official! Outlander: Blood of My Blood is set to premiere in the Summer of 2025. After the Outlander Season 7 finale aired on January 17, 2025, fans are anticipating the eighth and final season of the original series. But while that is in the works, STARZ has just released a trailer for the upcoming prequel series which dives into the origins of the Outlander saga. Outlander; Blood of My Blood will hit the screens before Outlander Season 1 and focus on Jamie and Claire’s parents.
The first teaser trailer for Outlander: Blood of My Blood was released on January 16, 2025. It opens with Claire’s father, Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvin) addressing Claire’s mother, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield), and declaring: “I have decided to call you my hope.” This sets the stage for the prequel’s exploration of the dual love stories of the parents of Outlander’s central couple against the backdrop of 18th-century Scotland and World War I. Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater will take on the roles of Jamie’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen Mackenzie. According to the trailer, these two love stories are “connected by time, loyalty, desire, passion, destiny.”
Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes. The show will feature younger versions of fan-favorite Outlanders characters including Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (Rory Alexander), Mrs. Fitz (Sally Messham) Colum (Séamus McLean Ross), Ned Gowan (Conor MacNeill) and Brian’s father, the infamous Lord Lovat, Simon Fraser (Tony Curran). While the trailer reveals that the prequel series will premiere in the Summer of 2025, an exact date has not been announced.
‘Outlander’ Season 8 Teaser Shows Jamie and Claire’s Final Chapter
A day after the Outlander Season 7 finale, STARZ released a teaser for the show’s final season. The clip features Sam Heughan as Jamie as he expresses his love for Claire (Caitriona Balfe). “And the day shall come when we do part. If my last words are not, “I love you,’ you ken it’s because I didn’t have time.” However, the words suggest that Outlander Season 8 could result in the show’s main couple being separated for good. The teaser shows a heartwarming moment where Jamie kisses Claire’s hand as if to say goodbye.
While the teaser doesn’t confirm a release date for Outlander Season 8, it reveals that the epic love story will return to the screens soon. As reported by TV Line, filming for the show’s final season took place between March and September 2024. The show wrapped filming on September 27, 202, and the news was announced on the official Outlander Instagram Account.
The post featured photos of the cast and crew celebrating their final moments on set. The caption read: “Words cannot express the gratitude owed to each and every hard-working cast and crew member who brought this incredible series to life.” Sam Heughan also took to Instagram to share his own tribute to the show. The actor looked back at the past 11 years he has spent working on Outlander and expressed his gratitude to his costars and fans.
Outlander Season 7 is now streaming on the STARZ app. The show’s prequel, Outlander: Blood of My Blood is premiering this summer.
|Outlander: Blood of My Blood
|Cast
|Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine, Rory Alexander, Sam Retford, Séamus McLean Ross, Conor MacNeill
|Release Date
|Summer 2025
|Stream On
|Starz
|Directed by
|TBA
|Produced by
|Tall Ship Productions, Sony Pictures Television
|Based On
|Original screenplay inspired by characters from Diana Gabaldon’s “Outlander” series
|Plot Summary
|Explores the love stories of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, in 18th-century Scotland, and Claire Beauchamp’s parents, Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, during World War I in England.
|Musical Score
|TBA
|Current Status
|Teaser trailer released; series set to premiere in Summer 2025 on Starz.
