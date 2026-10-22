‘Paradise’ Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest Star?

Paradise arrived on Hulu in 2025 as a political murder mystery and quickly widened into a much larger story about survival, secrecy, and the people selected to live inside an underground community after a global catastrophe. Across two seasons, that structure has given the series an unusually varied ensemble. Some cast members are still building their first major screen careers, while others joined the show after decades of television, film, stage, and franchise work.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
This ranking focuses on the show’s principal ensemble plus James Marsden, whose Cal Bradford remains central to the story through flashbacks and the mystery surrounding his death. The estimates consider acting salaries, long-running television work, film roles, producing, voice acting, theater, and other publicly known income. Private contracts and personal assets are rarely disclosed, so wider ranges are used where reporting is limited. The ranking moves from the lowest estimated net worth to the highest.
10. Percy Daggs IV
Percy Daggs IV plays James Collins, Xavier and Teri’s young son and Presley’s younger brother. James gives the Collins family story a quieter emotional center while the adults around him deal with murder, political secrets, and life inside Paradise. Daggs joined the Hulu series during an important early stretch in his career. He had already appeared opposite Halle Berry in the 2024 survival-horror film Never Let Go, playing Nolan, one of two brothers raised in isolation by a mother who believes a dangerous force waits outside their home.
His résumé has continued growing with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, where he was cast as Ampert Latier. Those projects give Daggs experience in streaming television, horror, and a major studio franchise before he has accumulated the long earning history of the veteran actors further up this list. Public financial information about him remains especially limited, so an estimated $100,000 to $500,000 is intentionally broad. Most of his wealth is likely tied to recent acting contracts rather than years of residuals, producing fees, property, or investments.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Percy Daggs IV
|$100,000–$500,000
|
|Daggs is still early in his career, so most of his estimated wealth comes from recent acting work. Larger studio roles could raise his earning power quickly.
9. Aliyah Mastin
Aliyah Mastin portrays Presley Collins, Xavier’s teenage daughter and James’ older sister. Presley often carries responsibilities that would be difficult for any teenager, especially while Xavier is pulled deeper into the conspiracy surrounding Cal Bradford’s death. Mastin had already built a performance background before Paradise. She made her Broadway debut in The Lion King and later appeared in the 2021 musical film Honey Girls, giving her experience across stage, music-oriented performance, film, and television before landing her largest sustained screen role.
That career mix supports an estimated net worth of roughly $200,000 to $600,000. A recurring role on a major Hulu drama provides more stability than isolated guest appearances, while her earlier stage and film work adds additional income. Mastin is still young enough that she has had far less time to accumulate savings, assets, or residuals than most of her co-stars. Streaming salaries for younger ensemble performers are rarely disclosed publicly, so the range is based on career scale rather than a known contract. Continued work on Paradise also gives her visibility that can increase future earning potential.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Aliyah Mastin
|$200,000–$600,000
|
|Mastin has already worked across several entertainment formats. Paradise currently represents the strongest recurring television foundation of her career.
8. Charlie Evans
Charlie Evans plays Jeremy Bradford, the son of former President Cal Bradford. Jeremy becomes increasingly important as the series explores the Bradford family beyond the murder that begins the story. Evans entered Paradise after receiving significant international exposure in Netflix’s Leave the World Behind. Playing Archie Sandford in the apocalyptic thriller gave the Australian actor a high-profile feature credit before his television role as Jeremy expanded.
Evans’ estimated net worth sits around $500,000 to $1 million. His current financial profile is driven mainly by acting salaries from relatively recent film and television work rather than the diversified earnings of a long-established star. A globally distributed Netflix movie followed by a principal role on Hulu creates a strong early-career base, though his individual contracts have remained private. The broad estimate reflects that limited reporting. Additional seasons, larger film parts, and residual income could move him firmly into seven-figure territory as his résumé develops.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Charlie Evans
|$500,000–$1 million
|
|Evans has already appeared in widely distributed film and television projects. His fortune remains tied mainly to recent acting salaries rather than decades of accumulated earnings.
7. Krys Marshall
Krys Marshall plays Secret Service agent Nicole Robinson, whose professional connection to Xavier and personal history with Cal make her increasingly important to the larger mystery. Marshall arrived with years of television experience, led by her work as astronaut Danielle Poole on Apple TV’s For All Mankind. That role grew from recurring status into the main cast and gave her several seasons of employment on a high-budget streaming drama. She has also appeared in shows such as Supergirl and This Is Us.
Her estimated net worth falls around $1 million to $2 million. The strongest financial foundation comes from sustained television employment, especially multi-season streaming work, while podcast hosting, film, and voice work broaden her income. Exact salaries for For All Mankind and Paradise have stayed private, so the range relies on career length and public estimates rather than documented contracts. Marshall’s move into another prominent series also gives her the kind of consistent visibility that can improve future salary negotiations.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Krys Marshall
|$1 million–$2 million
|
|Several years of substantial streaming work support a seven-figure estimate. Marshall also earns across formats beyond conventional television acting.
6. Nicole Brydon Bloom
Nicole Brydon Bloom portrays Jane Driscoll, the Secret Service agent whose calm exterior gradually gives way to one of the show’s darker character arcs. The role has substantially increased Bloom’s mainstream visibility, though she had already built an interesting résumé before joining the series. She carried the 2019 psychological horror film 1BR and later appeared in The Gilded Age and We Were the Lucky Ones, steadily moving from independent projects into larger prestige productions.
Bloom’s estimated wealth sits around $1.5 million to $2.5 million. Her financial base comes largely from film and television acting, with Paradise representing her most substantial ongoing mainstream role. Public estimates vary, while detailed information about her contracts, property, or investments remains unavailable. The range therefore reflects the scale and consistency of her work rather than a verified balance sheet. A continuing series role also strengthens her position for higher-paying projects after Paradise.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Nicole Brydon Bloom
|$1.5 million–$2.5 million
|
|Bloom’s wealth has grown alongside increasingly prominent television roles. Paradise is currently the largest sustained role on her résumé.
5. Enuka Okuma
Enuka Okuma plays Dr. Teri Rogers-Collins, Xavier’s wife and a scientist whose fate becomes one of the story’s most personal questions. Okuma brings more than three decades of professional experience to the ensemble. She spent six seasons as Traci Nash on Rookie Blue and also held substantial roles on Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye, Workin’ Moms, and Impulse. Her career extends behind the camera as well, with writing and directing credits adding to her acting résumé.
That longevity supports an estimated net worth of approximately $2 million to $4 million. Years of network, cable, and streaming work can generate income through salaries and residuals, while directing and writing create additional professional fees. Okuma has also worked in film and voice acting, giving her a broader earnings base than someone dependent on one recurring role. Public estimates vary enough to make a range more useful than a single figure, but her consistency since the early 1990s clearly separates her from the younger performers below her.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Enuka Okuma
|$2 million–$4 million
|
|Okuma has worked steadily for more than three decades. Her writing and directing credits also add income beyond acting salaries alone.
4. Julianne Nicholson
Julianne Nicholson stars as Samantha “Sinatra” Redmond, the billionaire whose resources and decisions helped shape Paradise before the catastrophe. Nicholson entered the series with one of the ensemble’s strongest prestige-drama résumés. She spent several seasons on Law & Order: Criminal Intent and later appeared in Boardwalk Empire, Masters of Sex, and numerous films. Her performance as Lori Ross in Mare of Easttown earned her an Emmy, adding major awards recognition to a career that began in the 1990s.
Her estimated net worth is roughly $3 million to $4 million. Nicholson’s wealth has accumulated through steady television, film, and stage work rather than one enormous franchise payday. That type of career can still create substantial earnings because recurring roles, films, and residuals add up over decades. Public estimates commonly center around $3 million, though newer projects may make older calculations conservative. Her long record of working in both mainstream and prestige productions gives her one of the more established financial profiles in the cast.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Julianne Nicholson
|$3 million–$4 million
|
|Nicholson’s fortune reflects decades of consistent employment rather than one dominant franchise. Public estimates most often place her near $3 million.
3. Sarah Shahi
Sarah Shahi plays psychiatrist Dr. Gabriela Torabi, whose access to the residents of Paradise gives her an important place in the community’s secrets and personal conflicts. Shahi had already spent more than two decades as a familiar television performer before joining the Hulu drama. Her major credits include The L Word, Life, Fairly Legal, and Person of Interest. She later led Netflix’s Sex/Life and appeared as Adrianna Tomaz in the DC film Black Adam.
Shahi’s estimated fortune falls around $4 million to $5 million. Long-running television work is the clearest contributor because she has repeatedly held regular or leading roles across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. Earlier modeling and commercial work provided another income stream, while feature films added studio salaries to her résumé. Current public estimates commonly place her at about $4 million. That figure reflects years of consistent employment rather than the wealth of a single breakout project, and it puts her comfortably among the richer members of the Paradise ensemble.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Sarah Shahi
|$4 million–$5 million
|
|Shahi has maintained major television roles for more than two decades. Current public estimates most commonly place her fortune around $4 million.
2. James Marsden
James Marsden portrays former President Cal Bradford, whose murder launches the central investigation in Paradise. Flashbacks keep Cal embedded in the story as the audience learns more about his presidency, family, relationships, and decisions before the catastrophe. Marsden became internationally recognizable as Cyclops in the X-Men films and later appeared in The Notebook, Hairspray, Enchanted, and 27 Dresses. His television career also includes major work on Westworld and Dead to Me.
Marsden’s estimated net worth is about $10 million to $12 million. More than three decades of studio films, television contracts, voice work, and residuals have created a much larger financial base than most of the cast possesses. The Sonic the Hedgehog movies added another commercially successful franchise to his career later on. Public estimates generally center on $10 million, with the upper end allowing for newer projects and accumulated assets. His combination of longevity and repeated mainstream hits places him securely second in this ranking.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|James Marsden
|$10 million–$12 million
|
|Marsden has spent more than three decades earning across successful film and television projects. Public estimates most often place him around $10 million.
1. Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown leads the series as Secret Service agent Xavier Collins and also serves as an executive producer, giving him a broader financial relationship with Paradise than an acting role alone. Brown’s career reached another level in 2016, when he won an Emmy for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and began his six-season run as Randall Pearson on This Is Us. His film work has since included Black Panther, Waves, and American Fiction, which earned him an Academy Award nomination.
Brown’s estimated fortune of roughly $15 million to $20 million places him at the top of this ranking. This Is Us provided years of substantial network-television income, while films, voice roles, stage work, and producing have expanded his earnings. His executive-producer credit on Paradise is especially relevant because producing can generate fees beyond an actor’s on-camera salary. Public estimates have risen as his career has grown, with current calculations reaching about $20 million. That combination of long-running television success, major films, and behind-the-scenes work makes Brown the richest star in the Paradise ensemble.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Sterling K. Brown
|$15 million–$20 million
|
|Brown combines major acting income with producing work. Current public estimates reach roughly $20 million, placing him first among the performers ranked here.
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