Someone In This Online Group Asked, “What’s That One Product That Is Completely Worth Your Money?”, 30 Folks Delivered

We live in a world where everything we want or need can be purchased fairly quickly, depending on whether you like to shop online or go to an actual store. But what about the things that we buy? Bored Panda has already got a list of terrible products that are still sold and bought by millions that you can find here

This time, one Reddit user, @A_Flyingsquid, was curious to find out what are some valuable things a person can buy, so he asked people online to share “what’s that one product that is completely worth your money?” 

The question that received more than 57k upvotes as commenters listed various household items, clothing, shoes, and other items that make people’s lives a little bit easier and more comfortable. A lot of users agreed that if you want to have a high-quality product, that will be used for quite some time, the smart thing to do is to invest in this item as “buy cheap, pay twice.” 

What are some of the items that you would be happy to pay more for? Leave your thoughts and experiences in the comments down below!

More Info: Reddit

#1

Whatever you paid for your pet at the Humane Society. I got two cats $130. Have had them almost 2 years, plan to have them for another 15-17 years. They make me laugh, and they make me feel warm and loved every day.

Image source: catdoctor, London looks

#2

A good mattress and pillow!

Image source: NiekW274, Aaron Yoo

#3

well made bra

Image source: penny_can, Gabriel White

#4

A quality chef knife.

Image source: krezmasters, Didriks

#5

A good frying pan, lasts for years and the quality of food I can cook with it is so much better. Also much easier to clean.

Image source: genuinely-surprised, Antti T. Nissinen

#6

Birth control.

Image source: badwolfincorporated, Sarah C

#7

Three good pairs of scissors. One for clothe, one for paper and one for the kitchen. This saves so much time and aggravation.

Image source: allthedifference, Rusty Clark ~ 100K Photos

#8

A cab ride or rideshare when you’re drunk.

Image source: BloomsdayDevice, Andrew Smith

#9

Anything designed to go between you and the ground. Shoes, bike or motorcycle helmet, mattress, car tires. Get good quality.

Image source: allthedifference, Becky Stern

#10

Good pair of shoes

Image source: -PM_ME_UR_BOOTY-, olle svensson

#11

After seeing how many people keep s**t stored in 10 year old random cardboard boxes in their garage or laundry room, I am gonna say storage tubs. They are hardly expensive, uniform in size, stack well, and aren’t going to deteriorate if they get a bit wet.

Image source: [deleted], Valerie Everett

#12

A good and comfortable chair to your desk. Especially when you plan to sit there a lot for studying or if your job requires you to sit. It will spare you a lot of back pain.

Image source: TegeTheKing, Dushan Hanuska

#13

Bread from a bakery instead of regular stuff on the grocery store shelf, particularly if you can get it still warm from the oven, or at least very fresh.

Image source: zazzlekdazzle, Andrew Bowden

#14

A good “under sink” home tool kit if you dont have one already. I can say as a newly married 20 something it was the most useful gift my father in law got me.

Image source: Raoden, Bill Smith

#15

WD40

Image source: Tilleke, Mike Mozart

#16

Ten foot charger for your phone.

Image source: Alias338, Aaron Yoo

#17

As a home owner, I can’t say it enough. A wet/dry vacuum.

Image source: wokeostrich, Benjamin Gray

#18

Professionnal photographer at your wedding. Food, music and so on are nice but goddamnit don’t cheap out on the photographer.
Those pictures are everything you’ll have from your wedding for the rest of your life.

Image source: MarhThrombus, Vanessa Hayes

#19

A toothbrush. It is literally life saving and can prevent you a whole world of pain in both your body and wallet. Bonus points if you brush twice and day and floss.

Image source: ThatNurseGuyJon, The Lamb Family

#20

Condoms

Image source: InfaredRidingHood, Rorro Navia

#21

Prescription Sunglasses

Image source: Fridaysgame, Tony Harrison

#22

For me it is specialty coffee. A few years ago I took a 2 hour coffee tasting course at a local roaster and got a mail order specialty coffee subscription, which opened my eyes to the world of coffee. I pay about $20 (Canadian) for 340 grams which makes 17 cups of coffee at ~$1.18 per cup. People tell me it’s a waste of money, yet get $5.50 Starbucks every day…

Image source: dnz89, Michael Allen Smith

#23

A good power strip. Don’t buy the cheapest one. That’s how you burn down your house.

Image source: fireinvestigator113, Tony Webster

#24

Socks. Despite the expense and the inconvenience of obtaining them, there is nothing that compares to the feeling of wearing warm, dry socks.

Image source: ForgettableUsername, Becky Stern

#25

One sharp, well-tailored suit for work and formal occasions. After that you can just change up your shirt, trousers and tie and you’ll still look impressive

Image source: fantasybro, Michael Nutt

#26

A good pair of jeans

Image source: johnsolomon, Michael Carian

#27

Lasik surgery. Seriously, the only time I haven’t regretted a major purchase. Y’all can have my $4,000 and my spectacles.

Image source: flinchm, DM

#28

Roomba. Haven’t swept in two years. 730 days my broom has not come from the side of the fridge. He probably misses me. I’m gonna go check up on him.

Image source: cmfreeman, Patrick

#29

An electric tire inflator, for $29.95

It’s so convenient to add air to the tires where you live rather than going to gas station air pumps – especially in winter weather.

Image source: Back2Bach, Media Mike Hazard

#30

My bidet. Best $35 I’ve ever spent.

Image source: Actually_Im_a_Broom, myllissa

